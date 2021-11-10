Thanksgiving is on the tip of everyone’s tongues now as they crave the taste of potatoes and pie. When counting down to the holiday season, here are some fun events to help pass the time.

Campus Events:

11/04-11/13: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

The University of Nevada, Reno’s School of Arts and College of Liberal Arts present a reenactment of Shakespeare’s play “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The event will occur on Nov. 4-6 and Nov 10-13, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The parody play will take place in the Church Fine Arts at the Redfield Studio Theatre. Tickets are $5 for students, $12 for seniors and $15 for adults.

11/12-11/14: The Old Maid and the Thief: Radio Opera Cliffhanger Edition

UNR’s Opera Workshop will perform pieces from Gian Carlo Menotti’s “The Old Maid and the Thief” on Nov. 12 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The performance will also take place on Nov. 14 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Both performances will be in the Harlan O & Barbara R. Hall Recital Hall and will cost seven dollars.

11/15: Horn Ensemble and Trumpet Ensemble Double Header Concert

The university presents a double header concert on Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hall Recital Hall. The event is free and will include a variety of different music compositions ranging from jazz to pop.

Off-Campus Events:

10/26-12/24: Nevada Day Show

The Nevada Artists Association Gallery presents the Nevada Day art show from noon to 4 p.m. which opened on Oct. 26. The show will judge all different mediums including 3D, acrylic, digital photography, dry media, pastel, photography, mixed media, oil, water media, and others. This is a recurring event.

11/03-11/14: Hamilton

The classic, autobiographical musical based on the life of Alexander Hamilton’s American adventures finally comes to Reno. The “Hamilton” performance dates are recurring from Nov. 3 until Nov. 14 at a range of different times. The event will take place at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are limited, so get them while they’re available.

11/12: Vintage Christmas Painting Night

There will be a vintage Christmas painting night in Reno’s Color Me Mine location on Nov. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Come to paint a vintage Christmas tree with their unique glazes and have fun with your friends while you do. Tickets start at ten dollars.

11/13: Artisans Holiday Faire 2021

Join this group of artists, craftsmen and small businesses at the Hidden Valley Country Club for the Artisan Holiday Faire on Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event will have free parking and admission.

11/13: Hands ON! Second Saturday

At the Nevada Museum of Art, there will be free admission to all visitors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for an event called Second Saturdays. This event provides a schedule of fun hands-on activities. For the Nov. 13 specific-date, there will be an guided public tour at 11 a.m., a live performance by “Red Hoop Singers” at 11:30 a.m. and a reading for the launching of Sophie Sheppard’s book, “The Moon’s Tear: A Desert Night’s Dream.” The Second Saturdays event is provided by the Estelle J. Kelsey Foundation.

11/13: Night In the City Concert Series Featuring Randall King

Night in the City Concert Series features Randall King for a night at Virginia St. Brewhouse. Join King, one of country’s new crop of modern traditionalists, for an exciting country-based concert on Nov. 13 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event costs six dollars and is for all ages 21 and older. The doors open at 6 p.m. for any early birds.

11/15: Basement Session

Join the Note-Able Music Therapy Services at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center auditorium to learn how this program uses music to improve the community’s health. The event is free and very educational if you’re interested in learning how music helps your mental, physical and social health. It will take place on Nov. 15 from 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Jaedyn Young can be reached at jaedynyoung@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @jaedyn_young3.