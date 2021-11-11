Students of the University of Nevada, Reno embraced the cozy fall season with the annual fall festival event at the Joe Crowley Student Union in Ballroom C.

The festival began at 4 p.m. on Oct 7, providing students with a relaxing environment to unwind amid upcoming midterms. Originally intended to be held outside, staff moved the event indoors due to early October’s windy weather.

Exciting potato sack races, pretty pumpkin painting and fun photo areas were all held at the event to draw people into the fall festivities.

Fresh popcorn with a diverse set of seasonings and caramel apples were offered for free to students who attended the event. From chocolate kettle corn to buffalo, students could choose almost any flavor of seasoning imaginable. By the end, both the popcorn and caramel apples ran out, showcasing the popularity of the delicious food and the amount of students that came to the event.

Attendees flocked to the photo stage consisting of fall-colored balloons and pumpkins with stacks of hay. Students were excited to have photos graced by the spirit of the incoming season.

Pumpkin painting was by far the most popular activity.

The university provided tables with festive tablecloths and painting supplies for the painting station. Students painted pumpkins inspired by many styles, from abstract color art to Día de los Muertos designs. The activity gave students a way to express themselves creatively while allowing them to lighten their day.

It was a very enjoyable site watching these activities unfold amongst the soft music playing and groups of students adorning pumpkins.

Despite having caused the event to be moved indoors, the cold weather added to the experience of the fall festival. Ballroom C in the Joe has a grand view of north Reno from afar, providing an excellent backdrop for a festival. Both the weather and location truly brought the outdoorsy feel.

All in all, the annual fall festival was spectacular and let students celebrate the coming of fall.

Stay tuned for more fall festivities to attend to make your last few months of the semester memorable ones.

