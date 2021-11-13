Trader Joe’s is a nationally loved budget-friendly grocery store esteemed by millenials.

With over 13 billion in revenue last year, Trader Joe’s has proven quite popular. It offers mostly branded products which allows for the prices to be low.

This is not your average “Everything But The Bagel Seasoning” spew. Here are four unique spices—all under four dollars—that will take your dorm-made or homemade meal to the next level.

Mix up any plain snack such as popcorn or nuts with “Everything but the Elote Seasoning Blend.” The acclaimed mix of parmesan, lime and cumin brings the taste of the popular Mexican street corn snack to any item within a few shakes.

Give the “Vegan Chicken-less Seasoning Salt” a try if you need a plant-based option. The spice was first popularized in Australian fish shops sprinkled over fried delicacies. With the complementing flavors of onion, garlic and turmeric, it pairs perfectly with anything savory. Chicken bouillon is a comparable flavor; however, Trader Joe’s option is best for vegan fries or any roasted vegetable dish.

The “South African Smoke Seasoning Blend” will quickly take the flavor to a new level for any dish that involves meat and eggs. The spicy, smokey hints of paprika and basil will certainly upgrade any meal.

Lastly, the “Nori Komi Furikake Japanese Multi Purpose Seasoning” is great on pretty much anything. The Japanese-inspired seasoning mix incorporates tiny pieces of seaweed and sesame seeds. Besides seafood, the blend pairs surprisingly well on any salad or rice dish.

Trader Joe’s offers unique, low-priced and highly favored seasonings. The quirky company has quickly become a household name.

A quick trip to Trader Joe’s involves free samples, seasonal products and a great atmosphere.

