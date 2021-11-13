Wolf Pack Basketball Falls to San Diego Despite Second Half Comeback

The Wolf Pack took on the University of San Diego on Friday, Nov. 12 in a losing effort, falling to the Toreros 75-68 despite making a 16 point second half comeback.



The first half was a mixed performance from the Pack. The team came out fighting to start the game, trading the lead with the Toreros six times and tying it five through the first 13 minutes of play. Turnovers from center Will Baker, forwards Warren Washington andTré Coleman and guard Desmon Cambridge Jr. did allow San Diego to fight as well, but defensive plays from the whole team kept the Pack in the game.



However, the last 7:22 of the half spelled horribly for Nevada. After San Diego called a timeout, the Toreros proceeded to go on a 25-9 run to end the half. Nevada committed four more turnovers and fouls, including one technical foul, during this span. While doing that, the team shot 3-9 from the field while San Diego shot 9-13 during the run. After the half, the Wolf Pack trailed 48-32.

Nevada’s second half performance outshined their first half. Although it did start off slow, with the only points through the first two minutes coming from two free throws by guard Grant Sherfield, the Pack found their groove. The team went on a 19-3 run through the first eight minutes, holding the Toreros to just one three pointer in that span while shooting 8-14. Afterwards, San Diego was able to gain back their momentum from the first half, gaining an 11 point lead with five minutes remaining. While the Wolf Pack was able to chip at the Toreros’ lead, getting it down to four points with 20 seconds remaining, they were not able to take the lead again, losing 75-68.

One item to note was the absence of senior guard/forward AJ Braham, who led Nevada in bench points with 17 in their win versus Eastern Washington on Nov. 9.

Head coach Steve Alford said Braham is currently in concussion protocol. Alford added that the team will wait to see his evaluation next week as to whether he will be able to play in next week’s games.

WIth their loss, Nevada is now 1-1 this season with no conference games played. Their next game will be on Nov. 16, where the Pack will take on West Coast Conference program Santa Clara on the road.