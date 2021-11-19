As we approach our well-needed Thanksgiving break, here are a few last fun events to dive into before you return home to stuff your bellies with some filling holiday goodies.

Campus Events:

11/17-11/19: Fall Dance Festival

The University of Nevada, Reno presents the Fall Dance Festival on Nov. 17-19 at various showtimes. It will be an event full of duets and solos made by student and alumni choreographers and will consist of all student performers. Tickets are $5 for UNR students who present an ID. Pricing varies for adults, seniors and children.

11/18: 2021 Nevada Writers Hall of Fame

The University Libraries will be hosting a virtual event on Nov. 18 to honor Steven Nightingale and Vogue Robinson. These are the honorees in the 2021 Nevada Writers Hall of Fame. The event is free, but requires registration in advance.

11/18: Fall Choral Concert

Come to the Harlan O and Barbara R. Hall Recital Hall to enjoy a beautiful fall concert with music performed by UNR’s Chamber Singers and UNR’s Concert Choir. The free event will occur on Nov. 18 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

11/19: Merry-Achi un Concierto de Invierno “A Winter Concert”

The university hosts a fun celebration of traditional Mariachi music in Hall Recital Hall. The recital hall is located in the University Arts Building, where the free event will occur from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

11/22: Flute, Oboe & Bassoon Honors Recital

Enjoy a free, classical music recital in the Hall Recital Hall on Nov. 22 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The collection of outstanding students will perform with the pianist Corinne Penner in a night full of classical artists’ music, ranging from Mozart to Poulenc.

11/23: UNR Symphony

The university’s symphony performs for their second concert this semester, playing a range of performing acts including Ottorino Respighi, Douglass Hein and Tchaikovsky’s fifth symphony. The concert will be in the Nightingale Concert Hall located in the Church Fine Arts on Nov. 23 from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Off-Campus Events:

10/26-12/24: Nevada Day Show

The Nevada Artists Association Gallery presents the Nevada Day art show from noon to 4 p.m. which opened on Oct. 26. The show will judge all different mediums including 3D, acrylic, digital photography, dry media, pastel, photography, mixed media, oil, water media, and others. This is a recurring event.

11/17: Needle-felted Animals and Ornaments

The Nevada Museum of Art hosts another fun-filled event for anyone aged 15 and older to needle-felt a bundle of wool and create unique animals and ornaments. The event will occur on Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. under the instruction of Lauren Gandolfo.

11/19: Johnny Mathis— 65 Years Of Romance

For his 65 Years of Romance Tour, Johnny Mathis will be live in the Grande Exposition Hall at Silver Legacy on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. Buy tickets for this wonderful performer while you can.

11/20: Holiday Family Arts Festival

Arts for All Nevada are hosting their annual Holiday Family Arts Festival on Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The festival is free and requires no advanced registration. The event is located at the Lake Mansion Arts & Cultural Center and will consist of fun crafts and a special visit from Santa.

11/20: Handcrafted Holiday Faire in Incline Village

The Handcrafted Holiday Faire in Incline Village is back on Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free parking and admission. The fourth annual faire will consist of artists, craftsmen and small businesses for a magnificent day full of crafts.

11/21: Mosaic 101

Join Katie Packham in learning the basics of mosaics at the Copper Cat Studio on Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All materials are provided and tickets are available now, so get them while you can for this fascinating, fun workshop.

