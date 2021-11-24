Only a couple more weeks Wolf Pack! Get those grades up and prepare yourself for the holiday season as we wave goodbye to November.

Off-Campus Events:

10/26-12/24: Nevada Day Show

The Nevada Artists Association Gallery presents the Nevada Day art show from noon to 4 p.m. which opened on Oct. 26. The show will judge all different mediums including 3D, acrylic, digital photography, dry media, pastel, photography, mixed media, oil, water media, and others. This is a recurring event.

11/25-11/28: Crafts for Christmas

The classic Crafts for Christmas event returns to the Nugget Casino Resort with fun activities, gift booths and yummy food and drinks. The event will occur over four days, starting at 10 a.m. and will be located in the Sierra Convention Rooms on the second floor. The event is free and open to the public.

11/26: Home Means Nevada

For a fantastic day of painting, socializing and wine embrace a relaxing paint day with your friends. The setup and cleanup are provided, as well as step by step instructions. The event is on Nov. 26 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for anyone 18 or older. Tickets are $40 and spots must be reserved.

11/26: Keith Sweat

Don’t miss the special performance by Keith Sweat, one of the most influential R&B and soul producers, singers and songwriters of the 1980’s and 90’s. He will be performing at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino Theatre on Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. Doors will be open for the event at 7 p.m.

11/27-11/28: Winter Arts and Gifts Show 2021

The Winter Arts and Gifts Show is back for its fourth year. A collection of wonderful vendors are coming together for this event to show everyone in Reno what a true shopping spree looks like. The event is free and will start on Nov. 27 and 28 at 10 a.m. in the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino.

11/27: VNSSA & OMNOM at FACES NV

Bass Camp & Fresh Bakin’ present VNSSA and OMNOM at FACES NV for a super fun event of great music and dancing. The event will be on Nov. 27 starting at 9 p.m. and is for anyone 21 and older. Tickets range between $20 and $40.

11/27: Demetri Martin: I Feel Funny Tour

The iconic Demetri Martin brings his “I Feel Funny Tour” to Reno on Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. at Silver Legacy. Martin is a director, stand up comedian and writer. Tickets start at $27 and are available now.

11/28: Paint a Reusable Canvas Bag

Join Picasso & Wine for a painting party of painting a reusable canvas bag. This event is for anyone 12 or older and will occur on Nov. 28 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The bar will be serving beer, cocktails, non-alcoholic beverages and wine. Everything is provided, so just go to relax and chat with your friends while you paint. Tickets are $30.

Jaedyn Young can be reached at jaedynyoung@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @jaedyn_young3.