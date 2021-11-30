Nevada men’s basketball head coach Steve Alford tested positive for COVID-19 on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Alford will be isolated for 10 day and miss the next three games for the Wolf Pack. According to Aaron Juarez, Nevada’s Athletic Director, the whole Nevada men’s basketball program is vaccinated, including players and staff.

“For the next 10 days, I will be isolating, while supporting my team and continuing to participate remotely as they prepare for and play these next three games,” Alford said in a news release.

Nevada is set to take on Pepperdine later tonight and will be on the road facing off against North Texas on Dec. 4 and UT Arlington on Dec. 7.

Assistant coach Kory Barnett will act as head coach. Assistant coach Bil Duany and director of player development Glen Worley will also help coach for the next three games.

Kelsey Middleton can be reached at kelseymiddleton@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @kelsmiddleunr