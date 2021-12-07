Preseason is moving fast and conference play is just around the corner. There are just three more preseason games until Nevada faces San Jose State on Dec. 29 along with nine other universities.

Last season Nevada went 10-7 in conference. So far, in preseason, Nevada is 4-4. Here is a look at what Nevada should look out for.

San Jose State

Dec. 29 – 8 p.m. – Away

Feb. 16, 2022 – 7 p.m. – Home – Date Night With The Pack/Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Night



Last year, both Nevada vs. San Jose State games were canceled. San Jose went 3-13 in conference play. Sophomore guard Omari Moore so far is averaging 15.5 points per game, which is lower than both Nevada guards Grant Sherfield, 17.7, and Desmond Cambridge Jr., 17.0. SJS has not scored over 80 points in a game so far and the games have been close in score. The team currently has a field goal percentage of 44.2 percent. They are currently 2-3.

New Mexico

Jan. 1, 2022 – 6 p.m. – Home – Mountain West Home Opener

New Mexico went 2-15 in their conference play last year. Nevada beat them twice by ten plus points. Nevada had a lead in both halves in both of the games. Desmond Cambridge Jr. and Grant Sherfield had the top highest points in both games. So far this season, New Mexico is 4-3. Their highest scoring game was 101-72 against New Mexico Highlands. Players to look out for are sophomore Jamal Mashburn Jr. and junior Jaelen House who are leading the team in points so far this season.

Wyoming

Jan. 4, 2022 – 8 p.m. – Home – Wolf Pack Trivia Night

Feb. 26, 2022 – TBA – Away

Wyoming is currently undefeated at 6-0. Last season they stood at 14-11, beating Nevada back to back 71-64 and 93-88. Kenny Foster was in the top three who had the highest points of both of those games and is now a junior. However, Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike are the top Cowboys on the court so far leading in points. Maldonado averages 19.4 points per game and Ike has an average of 18.8.

San Diego State

Jan. 8, 2022 – TBA – Away

March 5, 2022 – TBA – Home – Senior Night

San Diego State has been a tough competitor for Nevada over the last two years. The last time Nevada beat them was March 9, 2019. The Aztecs are standing 5-2 in their season, so far. They are averaging 63.9 points per game and have not scored above 73 points in a game. Nevada has shot above a 73 in all games but two. Seniors Matt Bradley and Trey Pulliam are leading the team in points. Bradley averages 13 points per game and Pulliam averages 10.9.

Boise State

Jan. 12, 2022 – 7:30 p.m. – Home – Hero’s Night/Comic Book Night

March 1, 2022 – 6 p.m. – Away

Boise State is currently 3-4. Nevada has beat the Broncos in the last four appearances against them. Two players Nevada will have to make sure and defend well are fifth year Abu Kigab and redshirt senior Emmanuel Akot. Kigab has a field goal percentage of 44.3 and Akot is at 42.4. There are no 7 feet tall players on Boise, but there is 6 feet 11 inches Burke Smith and 6 feet 10 inches Mladen Armus and Kasean Pryor.

Air Force

Jan. 15, 2022 – 2 p.m. – Away

Air Force is flying high with a current 6-1 standing. They lost their first game against South Dakota, but have won five straight games since. Their highest scoring game is only 73 points compared to Nevada’s 91 point high game. Last season, Nevada beat Air Force in their first game but lost by two points in the next. The team’s field goal percentage right now is 48.7, with senior A.J. Walker leading the team in average field goals per game. Walker has made 48 out of 85 field goals, giving him a 56.5 field goal percentage.

Fresno State

Jan. 21, 2022 – 8 p.m. – Home – Educator And Nevada’s Teacher Association Night

Feb. 4, 2022 – 8 p.m. – Away

Fresno State also has a high standing at 6-1. The Bulldogs had a five game win streak until they lost to UC Berkeley. Fresno beat Pepperdine, Santa Clara and San Diego. In comparison, Nevada beat Pepperdine and lost to Santa Clara and San Diego. The highest scoring game for the Bulldogs has been 86 points. There is some competition in height that Nevada will have to face with 7 feet 1 inch tall Braxton Meah and 7 feet tall Orlando Robinson. Robinson is leading the team in points, averaging 19.7 per game. This is above Grant Sherfield’s 18.5.

Colorado State

Jan. 25, 2022 – 8 p.m. – Away

Feb. 8, 2022 – TBA – Home – Pink Game Sponsored By Renown

Colorado State is undefeated overall at 8-0. They have had many high scoring games such as with 109 points against Oral Roberts. Five of the eight games have had scores of over 80 points. The one game Nevada played against the Rams last year was very close. Nevada came out on top 85-82. CSU averages 86.8 points per game and has a field goal percentage of 53.6. Juniors David Roddy and Isaiah Stevens lead the team in points. Roddy averages 20.8 points per game and also stands at 6 feet 6 inches tall. Stevens is only 6 feet tall, but height does not stop his talent. He averages 14.9 points per game, which is right behind Nevada Desmond Cambridge Jr,’s 16.9 average.

Utah State

Jan. 29, 2022 – 7 p.m. – Home – Alumni Association Night/White Out

Feb. 11, 2022 – 6 p.m. – Away

Utah State is currently 6-1 in their preseason. They lost their first game and have gone on a six game win streak. Nevada has not defeated Utah State since Jan. 2, 2019. The Aggies average 81.7 points per game with senior Justin Bean averaging 22.6 points per game. Behind Bean is Brandon Horvath with an average of 14 points per game.

Unlv

Feb. 1, 2022 – 7:30 p.m. – Away

Feb. 22, 2022 – TBA – Home – Blue Out

UNLV has the same preseason standing as Nevada currently does, 4-4. UNLV’s highest scoring game was 101 points and they have an average of 66.6 points per game. Bryce Hamilton is the team leader averaging 15.3 points per game. James Hampshire is the tallest on the team at 7 feet 1 inches tall.

Kelsey Middleton can be reached at kelseymiddleton@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @kelsmiddleunr