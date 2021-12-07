This 2021-22 NBA season is the 75th anniversary for the association. It has been years of collegiate basketball players making their dreams come true by playing in the league.

This season there are 16 players from Mountain West Schools on NBA rosters, including three former Nevada players — JaVale McGee and twins Caleb Martin and Cody Martin.

Their strides at Nevada propelled them from the Wolf Pack to the NBA.

McGee played forward for Nevada from 2006-08, averaging 3.3 points and 2.2 rebounds in roughly 10 minutes per game in his first season. All his numbers would take a huge jump when he became a starter the following year. McGee started 31 of 33 games averaging 27.3 minutes per game. His numbers reflected this change as he averaged 14.1 points, 2.8 blocks and 7.3 rebounds. Those stats helped him lead the Western Athletic Conference in blocks per game and overall blocks with 92 that season. McGee finished second in the conference in rebounds per game and second in defensive win shares with 2.2.

McGee is going into his thirteenth year in the NBA with his eighth team—the Phoenix Suns. He has had a diverse career ranging from starter to imperative role player. He has career averages of 7.8 points, 1.5 blocks and 5.2 rebounds.

However, McGee has had career high per game averages of 12 points in 18-19, 2.4 blocks in 10-11 and 8.8 blocks in 11-12. He is most impressively a three time NBA champion, which puts him in elite company, winning two titles with the Golden State Warriors and one with the Los Angeles Lakers. His other career accolades consist of leading the league in block percentage in 10-11 and being ninth in the active NBA in career blocks. McGee has had a wonderful career in the NBA helping out his teams as a starting center and as a role player off the bench. He is a three time NBA champion with a chance to win another one before he retires.

Cody Martin, one of the iconic twins, originally played for North Carolina State University before he transferred with his brother to Nevada. He played for the Wolf Pack from 2017-19 and averaged 13 points, 4.8 assists and 5.4 assists. He had an incredible 2017-18 season as he led the Mountain West Conference in total assists, steals, minutes per game and win shares. He would follow his impressive stats up with making the All-MWC third team and MWC All-Defense the next year for Nevada. The biggest achievement in Cody Martin’s Nevada career was leading Nevada basketball to the sweet sixteen in the 2018 March Madness tournament. Nevada had impressive wins over 10 seeded Texas, a two point win over two seeded Cincinnati, and an unfortunate one point loss to Loyola Chicago in the sweet sixteen.

Cody Martin is headed into the third season of his young career. He was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in the second round in 2019 and has predominantly been a role player, but did start 10 games in the 2020-21 season. In his first two seasons he averaged 4.5 points, 1.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds. However, he continues to get better every year, and his role continues to grow on the team. This season he is receiving 25.7 minutes per game, which he has turned into 10.3 points, 2.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds through six games. In the early stages of his career, Cody Martin looks like he will continue to get better and play in the NBA for a long time.

Caleb Martin, the other iconic twin, had a similar path as his brother Cody. He went to NC State before transferring to Nevada. He played for Nevada from 2017-19, averaging 19 points, 2.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds. He had two great seasons at Nevada in the 2017-18 season. He led the Mountain West Conference in points, field goals and 3-point field goals. Martin was named the 2017-18 MWC player of the year. The next season he improved in other areas and led the Mountain West in steals, offensive box plus/minus, and box plus/minus. Martin received 2018-19 All-MWC first team honors, as well as 2018-19 MWC All-Defense. Caleb Martin had an astonishing career at Nevada, with his brother, which will always be remembered for the amazing 2018 March Madness title run.

Caleb Martin went undrafted in 2019, but was signed by the Charlotte Hornets where he would play alongside his brother once again. Martin averaged 16.5 minutes per game with 5.6 points, 1.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds in his first two seasons. He was waived ahead of this season, but signed by the Miami Heat. He has only played two games this season for the Heat, but he has impressively not missed a shot and has one rebound, two steals and seven points. It will be interesting to see how Caleb Martin fits with the Miami Heat and how he can help the team win a championship.

As these three former Nevada basketball stars compete in the NBA the Wolf Pack family will continue to cheer as they did when at home games.

Anthony Miranda can be reached at kelseymiddleton@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush