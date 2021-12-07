Nevada will look to bring home the championship this year, as they start out the Mountain West Conference conference play on Dec. 28. The league play will end on March 2 and will determine the seeding for the MW tournament. The tournament starts on March 6 and the MW Women’s Basketball Championship will be held on March 9. Nevada is currently 4-3 as they are nearing the beginning of league play. Nevada was a fifth seed in last year’s MW championship, and they were eliminated in the first round.

As the Wolf Pack looks to improve their play let’s look at how they stack up to the rest of the Mountain West.

Colorado State

Colorado State is currently 5-1 with the best record in the Mountain West Conference. They finished with a conference record of 11-5 last year and an overall record of 15-6. Colorado State is led by junior guard McKenna Hofschild with a team high 13.3 points per game and 5 assists per game. Another impactful piece is graduate student forward Karly Murphy, who averages 11.3 points and a team high nine rebounds. The Rams average 68.8 points per game on 42 percent shooting from the field. Colorado State plays Nevada at home on Jan. 27, 2022, and plays at Nevada on Feb. 19, 2022.

University of Nevada, Las Vegas

UNLV is currently 5-2 on the season. They finished 13-5 in the Mountain West Conference last year, which was good enough to be the second seed in the MW tournament, and ended with an overall record of 15-9. Junior guard Essence Booker averages a team high 16.4 points and 4.1 assists. Sophomore center Desi-Rae Young averages 14.6 points with a team high 6 rebounds per game. UNLV has a high scoring offense which averages an impressive 79 points per game. UNLV plays at Nevada on Jan. 19, 2022, and at home on March 2, 2022.

New Mexico

New Mexico is currently 6-3. New Mexico finished 11-3 in the Mountain West Conference, which made them the number one overall seed in the MW tournament. They had an overall record of 15-4. New Mexico is led by senior forward Shaiquel McGruder who averages a team high 14.3 points and 6.3 rebounds. Another important factor for the Lobos is senior guard Jaedyn De La Cerda, who averages 13.4 points 3.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. The Lobos are another high scoring team as they average 76 points per game. New Mexico plays at Nevada on Feb. 12, 2022.

Air Force

Air Force is currently 4-3. They did not have the best year last year, as they finished 4-14 in conference play and ended the season with an 8-18 record. This season, Air Force is led by senior forward Riley Snyder who averages 16 points, three rebounds and one assist. The other important scorer for the falcons is Briana Autrey-Thompson; she averages 12.3 points, two rebounds and two assists. Snyder and Autrey-Thompson both have two games scoring over 20 points this season. Air Force plays at Nevada Dec. 28 and plays Nevada at home on Jan. 9, 2022.

Utah State

Utah State is currently 4-3. They also did not have a good year last year, as they finished with a 2-16 record in conference play and ended with an overall record of 4-20. The Utah State team is led by senior guard Kaylin Randhawa who averages a huge 17.9 points per game, as well as three rebounds and two steals. Graduate student forward Laci Hawthorne averages 10 points and 5.3 rebounds. Utah State can get the ball in the basket, but they have a problem defending as they are giving up an average of 77 points to opponents. Utah State plays at Nevada on Jan. 3, 2022, and at home on Feb. 26, 2022.

San Diego State University

SDSU is currently 4-4. They ended with a record of 5-12 in conference play and an overall record of 7-17. Senior guard Sophia Ramos averages a team high 14.9 points and 5.3 rebounds. She plays well with redshirt freshman Asia Avinger, who fills out the stat sheet with averages of 10.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. SDSU plays strong defense as they hold opponents to 60.1 points per game, but they struggle offensively as they only score 59.6 points per game. SDSU will play at Nevada on Jan. 19, 2022, and again at home on Feb. 9, 2022.

Wyoming

Wyoming is currently 3-3. They finished with a modest 8-8 record in conference play and an overall record of 14-9. Wyoming won the MW tournament last year as a seventh seed. They are led this year by junior guard McKinley Bradshaw, who averages an incredible 16.3 points per game along with 4.7 points per game. She is followed by senior guard Quinn Weidmann, who averages 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. The Cowgirls only have one person on their team that averages double digit points, so they have to rely more on their defense. Wyoming plays Nevada at home on Jan. 29, 2022.

San Jose State University

SJSU is currently 3-4. They had a short year last year as they ended with a 1-2 record in conference play and an overall record of 2-2. SJSU is led by senior forward Tyra Whitehead, who nearly averages a double-double with 15 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Senior forward Cydni Lewis averages 10.8 points and 7.3 rebounds. SJSU is a good rebounding team that has a strong paint presence. SJSU plays Nevada at home on Dec. 31 and plays at Nevada on Feb. 2, 2022.

Fresno State

Fresno State is currently 2-5. They finished with a 12-6 record in conference play and an overall record of 16-10. They lost in the Mountain West championship game last year as a fourth seed. Fresno State is led by the popular and skilled Cavinder twins. Sophomore guard Haley Cavinder averages an impressive 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Her sister, sophomore guard Hanna Cavinder, averages a great 17 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists. They are one of the most talented backcourts in the conference. Fresno State plays Nevada at home on Jan. 13, 2022, and at Nevada on Feb. 5, 2022.

Boise State

Boise State is currently 1-5. They finished 10-8 in the conference play last year and ended with an overall record of 14-9. Boise State is led by junior guard Jade Loville, who averages a team high 17.1 points along with 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. She works well together with red shirt senior center Mallory McGwire, who averages 11.9 points with a team high 8.6 rebounds. Boise State averages a solid 69.3 points per game, but they do not shoot threes well as they only average 4.2 per game. Boise State plays at Nevada on Jan. 6, 2022. They will also play Nevada at home on Feb. 24, 2022.

The Nevada women’s team will have their work cut out for them this year. They will face a lot of good competition with diverse strengths and weaknesses from the other teams in the Mountain West.

However, the Wolf Pack has their own group of scorers, with senior guard Da’Ja Hamilton and senior guard Nia Alexander both averaging double digits. Freshman guard Audrey Roden and senior guard Kylie Jimenez, who are both close to averaging 10 points a game, are promising as well. The Wolf Pack are an elite free throw shooting team with capable three point shooting and an ability to force turnovers.

Nevada has five more games before league play starts on Dec. 28.

Anthony Miranda can be reached at kelseymiddleton@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush