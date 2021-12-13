Jeff Thompson has been selected for the role of executive vice president and provost for the University of Nevada, Reno on Dec. 13. Thompson will assume the role immediately after a five month national search for the position.

“For the past year, his work has been instrumental in the University’s ongoing Strategic Planning process, as well as successfully steering the University’s academic and faculty affairs through a challenging time due to the pandemic,” stated Brian Sandoval, president of the University of Nevada, Reno, in an email sent to the campus community.

In Thompsons’ position he will be in charge of the hiring and support of faculty, overseeing student academic success and distribution of academic resources on campus.

He will also be the representative for UNR at the Nevada System of Higher Education.

Members of the NSHE community were quoted in Sandoval’s email congratulating Thomson on his appointment.

Melody Rose, NSHE’s chancellor, said she was in full support of the appointment.

“I am happy to support the decision to name Jeff Thompson the Executive Vice President and Provost of the University of Nevada, Reno,” read Rose’s statement. “I wish the University every success under his leadership.”

Carol Del Carlo, chair pro tempore for NSHE, also sent her approval and satisfaction with the appointment.

“He has held practically every post an academic faculty member could ever hold on campus,” Del Carlo’s statement read. “It is always a pleasure to work with Dr. Thompson, who epitomizes all of the best attributes we expect from our leaders in academic affairs.

Thompson previously served as the interim vice president and provost since February and dean of the College of Science for over 13 years at the university.

Alan Stavinsky, dean for the Reynolds School of Journalism, chaired the search committee for the new position by helping conduct interviews and open forums.

