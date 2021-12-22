The Nevada Legislative Commission in a split vote on Dec. 21, did not pass the extension of the emergency mandate requiring students to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination status before class registration.

Scott Walquist, director of Communications at the University of Nevada, Reno, said students who previously had holds can now begin enrolling in courses.

“Currently, we are in the process of removing the holds of student’s registrations (who previously had held due to vaccination status) and sending a communication informing them they have the ability to register for spring classes,” said Walquist in an email to The Nevada Sagebrush.

The vaccine mandate had been unanimously adopted by the State Board of Health in August, requiring students to show proof of inoculation in order to enroll and attend courses for the spring semester.

However, students who were approved for religious or medical waivers were allowed to enroll despite the mandate.

Over 800 students at the university were approved on either grounds, according to information provided to The Nevada Sagebrush from the university.

Melody Rose, chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education, said she still encourages students to get vaccinated, according to a memorandum sent out on Dec. 21.

“Although the vaccine regulation is now expired, we still strongly encourage those who are unvaccinated to seek medical advice and make plans to get vaccinated,” read Rose’s memo.

Despite holds being lifted for students, NSHE employees are still required to show proof of vaccination.

Currently, 79.2% of UNR’s 7,550 employees are vaccinated. Among those numbers, there have been 135 vaccine exemptions issued.

Current state mask mandates remain intact for the campus community.

Emeron Drewes contributed to this report.

Jaedyn Young can be reached at jaedynyoung@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @jaedyn_young3.