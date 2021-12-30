Taylor Swift fans were ecstatic after she announced the re-recording of her first five albums in an attempt to own her master recordings.

Of course, fans blew up when “Red”, her majorly acclaimed heartbreak album, was reported to be the next re-recorded record to come out.

A picture featuring her stunning album cover of “Red (Taylor’s Version)” was posted on social media in June, signaling that it was the next project in the works. The album would include the highly awaited ten-minute version of her deeply personal song “All Too Well”, as well as re-recordings of her classic tracks “22”, “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”.

When the album was released everyone was raving over its arrival. Following the release, Taylor worked with Starbucks to release a special latte and gave her best live performance ever when singing all ten minutes of All Too Well on Saturday Night Live. On top of all of that, she wrote and directed her own short film, reinforcing the acclaim “Red” was previously given.

The original “Red” is all about heartbreak and hurt feelings. With the new re-recorded version, it was like fans were reliving all of the emotions from the first time around.

Capturing intense realities from love to immense grief, each song carries a level of emotional trauma and exposes Swift’s raw truth to everyone listening. This album has helped support many broken and shattered lovers across the globe throughout the years.

The song “I Almost Do” captures the point of view of someone who cannot communicate with their lover in order to protect themselves from getting hurt, even if it means leaving the other person as the broken-hearted one.

The track “The Moment I Knew” captures the feeling of being let down after someone promised they would be there for you. The lyrics are relatable and shattering.

The title track, “Red”, captures the elements of love and their comparisons to colors and feelings in a catchy country tune.

The underrated track “The Last Time”, featuring Gary Lightbody from Snow Patrol, is an intriguing song about risks and final opportunities.

Through a pop sound, tracks such as “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and “I Knew You Were Trouble” both capture many different thought processes from someone who is suffering from a heartbreak.

The most extreme track of all is “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”, compared to its original counterpart “All Too Well”.

Written years ago, the 10-minute version includes explicit lyrics and extra verses which didn’t quite make the cut for the original album. The song details the fine intricacies of a romance between Swift and her lovers, highlighting where things went wrong.

With this extended version of the song, a listener will be able to relate to at least one line of the track and compare it to an experience they had previously.

Accompanying the release of the 10-minute version is a short film Swift wrote and directed which was published on her YouTube channel.

The short film captures the love between two characters inspired by Swift’s experiences, played by Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. The short film raked up millions of views in just days since being released on Nov. 12.

Following the release of Red, Swift released nine “vault tracks”, which are tracks written for the original 2012 album that didn’t make the final cut.

There are three tracks which feature Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton. Each piece is an amazing work.

The vault track “I Bet You Think About Me” even received a music video, like “All Too Well”, which stars Swift, Miles Teller and was directed by Blake Lively. This music video and track reveals the foundation which became Swift’s famous song off her album “1989” titled “Blank Space”.

The tracks “Better Man” and “Babe” were written by Swift but given to other artists to make their own. Little Big Town released “Better Man” in 2016 and “Babe” was released by Sugarland in 2018. Hearing Swift sing these songs the way she had intended when writing them feels like an honor for all of her fans listening.

The most heartbreaking song, “Ronan”, is a re-recording about three year old Ronan Thompson who passed away from an eight-month battle of neuroblastoma. The lyrics are co-written by his mother Maya Thompson, who worked with Swift to write the tribute song in which all proceeds went to the Ronan Foundation.

An interesting element of these re-recordings is how much more developed they are. Including a Dolby Atmos, 3D directionally mixed master, these new recordings have more details and intricacies than ever before. There are elements of songs that have been changed and improved.

For example, “Everything Has Changed (Taylor’s Version)”, featuring Ed Sheeran, has heavily built layers which make its conclusion very impactful.

Swift had even taken into consideration the previous mistakes some fans had come to complain about in the song “Girl At Home”.

Some fans argued that the song was shaming women for sleeping around, while others came to her defense saying it was empowering.

Nonetheless, Swift took the song and improved it by changing the production almost completely to not offend anyone with the lyrics.

The most thrilling element of these re-recordings is the excitement spread around campus here at the University of Nevada, Reno. The Starbucks in the Joe Crowley Student Union is taking part in the Taylor Swift promotion—you can ask them to make you Taylor Swift’s favorite drink, and her music is constantly playing out of their speakers.

The re-recordings “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” were definitely fan-favorites. They include better developed vocals and technology, so they’re almost guaranteed to replace the old as intended by Swift.

Being able to own her infamous heartbreak album and correctly earn the profits from her hard work and famous songs, Swift should be proud of what she has come to accomplish.

Red (Taylor’s Version) has become her highest rated album on Metacritic and Swift still has her self-titled album, “Speak Now” along with the albums “1989” and “Reputation” to re-record, which will definitely top the charts.

Putting her foot down and proving how powerful she is by defeating any challenge sent her way, Swift has proven she’s one of the most influential people in the music industry.

Gabe Kanae can be reached at jaedynyoung@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.