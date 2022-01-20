The Nevada Women’s Basketball team took on San Diego State at Lawlor Event Center on Jan. 19 in a winning effort, beating the Aztecs 58-46.

The first quarter saw the program get off to a shaky start. The Wolf Pack started the quarter on a 4-8 run, only managing to get a jumper and a layup in while allowing two 3-pointers and free throws. Afterwards, the game would see no offensive production for 4:05 thanks to missed shots and a number of blocks and steals from both teams. After trading a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws, the Pack trailed 14-9 to end the half.

The second quarter was a more prosperous 10 minutes for the team. After allowing a layup to start the quarter, the Pack would go on an 8-0 run, reclaiming the lead they held from the first quarter despite committing four turnovers. And while San Diego State was able to take the lead back, Nevada stayed within three points of the Aztecs for the rest of the half. Going into halftime, the program trailed 24-22.

Nevada proceeded to gain momentum in the third quarter. After a quiet 2:29, the team regained the lead thanks to an Audrey Roden 3-pointer. Then, the Pack traded field goals with the Aztecs, but still held the lead. After allowing the Aztecs to gain the lead twice, the program would go on a 5-1 run to end the quarter. Nevada led 38-34 going into the final quarter.

The Wolf Pack continued their third quarter performance in the fourth. San Diego State was able to claw back, shrinking the lead down to two points with 5:56 remaining. However, Nevada answered right back with another 8-0 run. And despite the Aztecs’ efforts, the team continued to grow their lead, ending the game on a 4-0 run. The Pack came out on top 58-46.

With the win, the women continue their win streak, coming out the victor in their last four games. The Pack currently sits 12-4 overall and 4-0 in conference play. Nevada’s next game will take place on Saturday, Jan. 22, as the Wolf Pack will take on conference rival University of Nevada, Las Vegas at home in the Lawlor Events Center.

