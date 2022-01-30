Nevada men’s basketball team fell to the Utah State 78-49; now 3-4 in conference play

The Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team scored their lowest in the season, en route to a 78-49 loss to the Utah State Aggies on Jan. 29.

In the first half, both teams got to a good start with each team scoring 15 points within the first eight minutes of the game. However, the Aggies would go on a 12-2 run to make the score 31-19.

Nevada’s first half did not really go so well as the Wolf Pack shot just 10-27 from the field and 1-10 from the 3-point line. One thing the Pack was efficient in in the first half was its ability to make free throws going a perfect 6-6 from the charity stripe.

The second half saw the continuance of Utah State’s offense, starting the second half on a 9-0 run. Nevada struggled to contain the Aggies offense the entirety of the second half with the lead not changing in Nevada’s favor. Turnovers killed the Wolf Pack as they only committed 15 total.

All five of Utah State’s starters went on to finish in double figures. The highest scorers being both Justin Bean and R.J. Eytle-Rock with 12 points. Bean would also have two blocks and two steals on the night. Brandon Horvath finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. led the Wolf Pack with 12 points and seven rebounds. Will Baker had 11 points. K.J. Hymes was productive off the bench with eight points.

The Nevada men’s basketball team will be on a tough stretch of games on the road with three games in six days. First up will be the UNLV Rebels, a game that is part of the Silver State Series, on Feb. 1.