Nevada Men’s tennis puts up a double header win

The Nevada men’s tennis team defeated UC Davis 4-3 and Holy Names University 7-0 on Jan. 29.

The men took on UC Davis first. Nevada struggled in the doubles matches losing two 3-6 and not finishing one. Daniel Didockini and Satchel Benn were the team in the unfinished match which ended 3-3.

In the singles matches, Nevada won four out of six. Matheo Coupu and Juan Batalla were defeated by UC Davis. Coupu lost in three sets: 6-4, 4-6, 4-6. Batalla lost in two sets: 4-6 and 3-6.

Dudockin was the only Nevada player to win in doubles in two sets. He defeated Andras Necz 6-4 and 6-2. Benn lost his fist set 2-6 but came back and won 6-3 and 7-5. The same happened with boht Delmas N’Tcha and Loris Zisswiller. N’Tcha won the last two sets of his match against Ryan Morgan after Morgan retired in the last set. Zisswiller had a close first set against Mitchell Davis at 5-7 but won the next two sets 6-0 and 6-4.

Nevada beat UC Davis 4-3 overall.

Next the men went up against Holy Names University.

In doubles, Nevada took two wins out of the three matches. Matheo and Batalla defeated Elahcene Driss and Mario Alvis 6-0. The second match with Zisswiller and Sasha Nicolau went unfinished, but Nevada did win the first set 4-2. N’Tcha and Gilad Tamar won the third match by forfeit.

Nevada won all of their singles matches. Two matches were won by forfeit so Benn and Dudockin did not end up playing. Nicolau had a perfect match winning both sets 6-0. Ambroise Marchand and Batalla both almost had perfect matches. Marchand went 6-1 and 6-0 against Tomas Ruiz. Batalla went 6-1 in both sets against Driss. Tamar defeated Alvis 6-1 and 6-2.

Nevada men’s tennis went undefeated against Holy Names university and won 7-0.

The men are now 7-1 overall. The next match is Feb. 11 against Idaho State and Linfield University.