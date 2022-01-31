As we really dive into this semester, make sure to take time for yourself to have fun and spend moments with your friends doing fun activities outside of regular school schedules.

Here’s some fun events happening this week:

Off-Campus Events:

02/02: Possessed by Paul James, the Sam Chase at the Alpine

Konrad Wert, known as Possessed by Paul James, is an American singer that will be taking the stage at the Alpine in Reno on Feb. 2 from 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15 for this wonderful live music entertainment.

02/03: Basement Session

The Note-Ables will play some fantastic tunes to show listeners how to improve their emotional, mental and physical health. The event is free, but requires an RSVP prior to attendance. The session will occur on Feb. 3 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the McKinley Arts and Culture Center auditorium.

02/04-02/06: Waitress

Get ready for a hilarious musical about a young waitress by the name of Jenna. Come watch this fantastic pie-maker who climbs her way out of her small town and difficult marriage. Watch her dreams come to life when she enters a baking contest in a nearby county. The musical will occur on Feb. 4, 5 and 6 from 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

02/05: Guided Tour

The Nevada Museum of Art is back with its weekly Saturday tours for historical insights and details on new artworks in the galleries. The group tour requires you to register and it is $10 for general admission. The tour will take place on Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. till noon.

02/05: Shinedown

The rock band Shinedown is in Reno for a performance at the Grand Sierra Resort on Feb. 5 starting at 8 p.m. Doors for the event open at 7 p.m. Tickets must be purchased prior to the event, so buy them while you can.

02/05: Zentangle — Beyond the Basics

This Zetangle workshop on Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will focus on the “The String Theory.” This method class is a relaxing way to create beautiful images by drawing patterns with one stroke at a time. Tickets start at $35 for this event open to the public.

02/05: Chinese New Year Community Celebration — Nevada Humanities

The Nevada State Museum in Carson City will be celebrating the Chinese New Year on Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. till noon. The event will include fun crafts, objects on display from the museum’s collection, and performances from the Carson Valley Chinese Culture Group.

02/05: Booze and Brushes Valentines

The Kickstand Saloon is having a painting night on Feb. 5 starting at 5 p.m. The event’s tickets cost $25 and is being hosted by Battle Born Harley-Davidson. Don’t miss a fun night full of booze and brushes.

02/05: Comedian Tim Gaither

The Virgil is hosting a comedy night for Tim Gaither on Feb. 5 from 10 p.m. till 11:30 p.m. Doors for the event open at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $25 and can be bought at the door for $35.

