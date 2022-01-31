Women’s tennis takes a win and loss in California

Nevada women’s tennis started their California trip with a win against Santa Clara, 4-1, but could not do the same against UC Davis on Jan. 30.

Mika Genkova and Gabriella Charalampidi defeated Santa Clara in one set 6-3. Mariana Campino and Selina Turulja also won 6-3. The number one doubles, Anastasia Luneva and Carla Del Barrio lost their first set against JennaMarie Gordon and Finley Kalinic 3-4. Their second set went unfinished.

In singles, Nevada won four of the six matches. Two matches went unfinished. Luneva and Del Barrio both won one set, lost one set and the third set was unfinished. Genkova defeated Kalinic 6-2 and 6-3. Campino and Turulja both defeated their opponents in each set 6-1. Mathilde Sarcelet lost to Giulia Hayer 1-6 and 0-6.

The next day Nevada played against UC Davis, and was unable to gain any points, losing 4-0.

The women won one doubles match. Campino and Turulja defeated Sara Tsukamoto and Lauren Ko 7-5.

The singles matches were not the best for Nevada. Three of the six matches went unfinished. Sarcelet and Turulja won their first sets, tied the second but the third set was unfinished. Campino won her first set, lost the second, tied the third and the fourth was unfinished. Luneva lost to Tsukamoto 0-6 in both sets. Del Barrio lost to Arianna Stavropaulos 0-6 and 2-6. Genkova had close sets against Yana Gurevich at 4-6 and 3-6 but could not pull through to win.

UC Davis was the women’s first loss of the season as The Wolf Pack’s overall is 3-1. Their next match will be Feb. 11 against the 0-4 Sacramento State.