Nevada suffers double digit beat down by Fresno State

Nevada headed into their second showdown with Fresno State without junior guard Grant Sherfield and junior forward Warren Washington. The struggling Nevada team could not put the pieces together to pull out a victory, losing 73-56 against Fresno State.

Senior guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. finally bounces back with a solid double double. He finished with a team high 16 points and ten rebounds on 6-13 shooting off the bench. Junior center Will Baker looked good early but only finished with 14 points and four rebounds on 3-11 shooting from the field.

Junior guard Kenan Blackshear continued his run of games as he ended with ten points on 4-7 shooting in the game. He was performing well until he fouled out late in the second half. Sophomore guard Tre Coleman had a solid outing as he finished with a stat line of eight points, three rebounds, and two assists. He shot an efficient 3-6 from the field and 2-3 from the three point line.

The game started close as both teams traded points. Baker had two free throws and a layup for Nevada’s first four points. This was followed up by a jumper from Cambridge Jr. and Blackshear. The score was tied 8-8 five minutes into the first half. The Bulldogs went on a nine point run but Baker began to bring Nevada back into the game. Baker knocked down four more free throws and a jumper and Coleman added a three of his own.

The Wolf Pack was down 19-17 with 9 minutes left in the half. It turned into a sloppy and defensive game as there were no points scored for the next three minutes until a Fresno State layup. The Nevada scoring drought continued until Cambridge Jr. connected on a three pointer. Cambridge Jr. was heating up as he added a free throw and another three to bring Nevada down two.

The score was 26-24 with two minutes left in the half. Unfortunately, Nevada’s offensive struggles continued as they did not score for the rest of the half. The Wolf Pack went into the locker room down 33-24.

The second half started with both teams going back and forth. Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson made quick work of getting back on the court after being in foul trouble in the first half. Robinson had three straight buckets but Nevada responded with a three pointer from Blackshear. Cambridge Jr. then hit on a jumper and layup to make the score 39-31. Junior forward K.J. Hymes had a dunk and Cambridge Jr. hit on a free throw but Nevada struggled to stop the roaring bulldog offense.

The teams continued to trade buckets but Nevada was never able to decrease the lead to single digits. A Blackshear free throw made it a ten point game with Nevada down 57-47 with five minutes left in the second half. The Wolf Pack received jumpers from both Baker and Cambridge Jr. but it was too late. Fresno State had pulled away with their consistent offense and tough defense. Nevada added garbage time points from Baker and sophomore guard Alem Huseinovic in the last minute of the game. Fresno State defeated Nevada 73-56.

Nevada did not shoot terribly from the field but could not get it together. They continued to beat themselves. In a game where they got to the free throw line all night, they did not capitalize as they shot 57.1 percent going 12-21 from the charity stripe.

Nevada was also not able to take advantage of Fresno State’s Robinson being in foul trouble as they gave up a big run to end the first half. They lost to Fresno State in rebounds, assists, and turnovers. They put up a good effort without Sherfield and Washington but good is not enough this late in the season.

Nevada did not lead once in this game and they were down as much as 19 at one point in the game. The Wolf Pack’s disappointing season continues as they fall further below .500. Nevada will look to end their losing streak when they play at San Diego State on Feb. 6.