The Associated Students of the University of Nevada saw five resignations at their Jan. 26 senate meeting. This was ASUN’s first senate meeting since their recess during the University of Nevada, Reno’s winter break.

Members of the senate and judicial branch resigned during the senate meeting, leaving many chairs, vice-chair and committee member positions open for grabs. Members of the senate body had to fill the empty positions during the respective senate meeting before adjournment.

Joshua Luers—Senator for the College of Engineering

Joshua Luers was a senator for two years and also served as the chair on the Committee on Safety, Sustainability and Wellness as well as vice-chair for the Committee on Government Operations. Resigning due to an internship opportunity, Luers helped author and co-author many pieces of legislation for ASUN.

While he did not author any substantial pieces of legislation during the eighty-ninth senate session, his profile on the ASUN website credits him with authoring “one of the most ambitious pieces of legislation in recent ASUN history.”

Luers also authored and co-authored pieces of legislation which helped establish Ed Pass, a program which allows UNR students to ride the RTC bus system for free, and legislation to rally against the use of anti-houselessness architecture.

“I took immense pleasure in creating long-lasting change for students on campus,” said Luers in his letter of resignation. “I am proud of myself for the great things I have done or tried to do while serving in my position.”

Muhammad Shamim, senator for the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources, will be taking over the position for the sustainability committee after serving as the vice-chair.

Haley Rowe—Senator for the College of Liberal Arts

Rowe was a first-term senator and served as the chair for the Committee on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. She created extensive pieces of legislation in her role as senator for the College of Liberal Arts. Some pieces of legislation and resolutions include the support of pronoun inclusion and support of mandatory vaccines.

Rowe was working on a key piece of legislation to help resolve issues with parking on campus, now the legislation is now being taken over by Nathan Noble, senator for the College of Liberal Arts.

The Nevada Sagebrush reached out for comment but did not receive an immediate response. Rowe did not leave a letter of resignation with the senate.

Furthermore, Rowe will now be serving as the president of her sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta.

Carolina Rountree, senator for the College of Liberal Arts, will be taking over the position of chair for the DEI committee after previously serving as vice-chair.

Yesenia Pelayo—Senator for the College of Science

Yesenia Pelayo, senator for the College of Science, was in her first term as a senator before resigning. Additionally, she served as the chair of the Committee on Government Operations.

At the respective senate meeting, there was a piece of legislation on the table attempting to censure her. This was favorably recommended to the senate by the Committee on Oversight. Due to her resignation, the censure legislation was skipped at the meeting.

Pelayo had accumulated six and two-thirds points due to failing to agendize for a committee meeting, an unexcused senate absence, missing outreach hours, and failing to have a committee report during senate.

The Nevada Sagebrush reached out for comment but did not receive an immediate response. Pelayo did not leave a letter of resignation.

Bayla Fitzpatrick, senator for College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources, will be filling the position as chair for the Committee on Government Operations.

Stormy Lewis—Associate Justice

This was Lewis’ first year at ASUN and started at UNR in 2018. She left the office of Associated Justice effective immediately.

There is no indication on why she has resigned or who will be filling her position.

Hope Cronan–Senate Secretary

Cronan had been serving as senate secretary since 2020 and is leaving the position due to a “technical conflict with her second job.” She did not leave a letter of resignation but will be attending the Feb. 2 senate meeting.

Wyatt Layland, former senior senate secretary, will be taking her place.

Emerson Drewes can be reached via email at edrewes@unr.edu or on Twitter @EmersonDrewes.