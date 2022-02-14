Senior spotlight: Q&A with Nia Alexander

Senior guard Nia Alexander is a strong and gifted player from Federal Way, Washington. She attended Todd Beamer high school where she had a truly impressive career. She racked up many individual accolades and team accomplishments during her time in high school. Her success has translated to the college level. The success is not a surprise as she comes from a very accomplished basketball family. Alexander’s parents were both talented basketball players and Nia has lived up to the family name. She is a hardworking versatile player who has had a great Nevada basketball career.

The Nevada Sagebrush was able to sit down and talk to Alexander about herself and her time in the Nevada program.

Q: I saw you were two time all state and a two time SPSL tournament champion. Can you explain your high school career and what those accomplishments meant to you?

A: Dang, bringing it back. It meant a lot I’ve always been passionate about the game of basketball. My team, we were really good and we had a lot of division one players on our team so it was always a competitive environment. It was just a really fun environment and being able to win and change that program around because at Todd Beamer they were not winning in women’s sports. We were able to come in since we were freshman and create a good culture and a winning culture there so it was really cool.

Q: You earned your bachelor’s degree in environmental studies and you got your master’s degree in business with a specialization in renewable energy. What does that mean to you and why do you find that subject so important?

A: Yeah, with my environmental studies background I learned a lot about the state of our world and the environment. How the things that we do impact the world and the things around us. The animals, everything like how we are all connected. I became passionate about sustainability and just trying to preserve the world whether it’s sustainable economics or social sustainability. I really became passionate about environmental justice as well like how the minority groups are the ones that are normally impacted the most by toxic waste sites or things like that. With my degree that I already got I’m kind of hoping to impact the business world and help more businesses become sustainable. I’m not sure where I will go with that yet. I’m busy, I always do basketball so I don’t know exactly what I would do with that. I know I want to be in energy conservation. I guess to answer your question, it means a lot. I want to help. I want to help save the world I know that sounds cheesy but it is true.

Q: What was having your dad as your coach like and what was the best part about it?

A: I think the best part about it was my dad is pretty cool. I’m not trying to gas him but he really is cool. Him and my mom they are like my best friends. Obviously, like there is a boundary that I’m not going to cross. I’m not going to get popped or anything. But, I really respect them they always tell me the truth, they always push me, and they are my biggest cheerleader at the same time. I know typically when people get coached by their parents it’s like the worst thing ever but I had a unique experience where I really enjoyed it. It was a cool balance and to have my family apart of my foundational journey with basketball it was really good.

Q: Your mom played basketball collegiately at Washington and played overseas in Spain. Did she have an influence on your passion for basketball and what was it like to have her as a coach?

A: She definitely did. Both of my parents hooped growing up and I went to a few of my moms pickup games when I was younger but I don’t really remember because I was probably playing dolls. Yeah, she did it and from a very young age when I started to get into different sports she was like you don’t even have to play basketball but whatever you chose you better work hard at it because I’m not paying for your college. She was like I got a scholarship and I got free school, like you are good enough you are athletic, if you are going to choose this sport then take it seriously and you will be able to have a lot of different opportunities. I’m grateful for that push because I have been to two foreign countries for basketball. At USF I went to Italy and when I transferred here I got to go on the Spain foreign tour. I met so many different people even just from like AAU basketball before I came to college and yeah I get to travel all the time with my friends. I’m grateful for this experience and no debt so I’m glad.

Q: How was playing for the University of San Francisco and why did you transfer to Nevada?

A: USF is a great school and I really loved all my teammates. I did transfer for basketball reasons. I think at the time, I came in with a different coach and we had a coaching change and I think I just didn’t fit the type of player she wanted at the time. I had to do what I felt was best and go into the transfer portal. There are no hard feelings with any of the coaches though like I still talk to them. And I chose Nevada because there was not really a successful women’s program here and I saw the potential in the team and I wanted to be apart of making a change in the program. I wanted to be apart of creating something and I feel like up until this point it’s been really hard. But, I feel we are creating a new culture here at Nevada and we are doing well this season so going out on my last year that is a good feeling.

Q: What do you think is the best part of your game and what do you think you add to the team?

A: The best part of my game is probably my mid range and my ability to drive. What I know I add to the team is my versatility because I’m a guard but I play the post position. I just do whatever the team needs me to do for different games so I think my versatility has helped us. I think my value comes from my leadership and I have an ability to encourage and motivate others. I think that has been a really big aspect of the culture shifting as well.

Q: Your free throw percentage, field goal percentage and steals have all increased this year and you have had no major dips in your other stats this year. How have you found success this year and what do you think that stems from?

A: Probably just like my determination. I’m not going to lie and say my experience here has been the easiest. I think because I am so versatile I don’t have one role that I do all the time so sometimes that may hinder what i personally want as far as accolades or success if that makes sense. And that’s hard. But I developed the mindset that ok wherever you put me I’m going to try and eat for myself but most importantly for the team because it’s not just about me at the end of the day. I just try to go in with the attitude, whether I’m on the wing or if I’m going up against a 6’2 person, how am I going to make it be the best situation for my team.

Q: How has playing Nevada basketball made you better and what has it meant to you?

A: This process in general I have definitely grown immensely as a person in more ways then not. I’ve learned to keep working hard even when you don’t get what you want, I’ve learned to sacrifice what I want as an individual for the team, and I’ve learned to just make the best out of any situation. It has not always been easy here and you can look online and see that there is no secret. You know being able to just focus on what I can control and with the cards I have been dealt like how can I make the best of it. That is one of the things I’ve learned and I think it will help me succeed in other areas of my life.

Q: How are you feeling headed into the Mountain West tournament?

A: I’m feeling pretty confident in our team. I think that we really found our identity in our defense, that’s what’s been able to keep us in many games even when we haven’t scored as much. We have held teams to a low amount as well. I think we have been finding our identity on offense as well we have been getting more comfortable with each other. So going into the Mountain West Conference I’m feeling a lot better then I did previously and I think we all are feeling good about where we are at right now and what we can accomplish.

Q: What are your future plans for after the season?

A: After season I plan to play pro for at least a year. If I’m just really cooking and having a great time maybe it will be more. Right now, I’m planning just for a year and then find a job I suppose. In some type of energy conservation field or sustainability field. That is what I plan on doing.

Q: Anything to say to the fans?

A: I really appreciate everyone that supports our program. It’s been extremely fun playing for this school and meeting all the donors and the supporters. I don’t think they realize sometimes how much that community feel means to a player because that’s what someone remembers when things get hard or you want to quit or you want to give up. You know I’m not just playing for myself or my team but I’m playing for this whole community. Shoutout to them because it is fun playing here.

It is clear that Alexander takes pride in playing hard and doing what she needs to do to secure a win. She is not only incredible on the court but off the court as well as she is invested in energy conservation and saving the world. The wolf pack are grateful to have someone in Alexander that wants to create a winning culture and cares about the community. Nevada will continue to root for her as she tries to help Nevada bring home a Mountain West championship and the wolf pack family will continue to cheer her on wherever life takes her.