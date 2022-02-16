Nevada men’s basketball gave SJSU another loss, putting them at 0-13

Waking up to a snowy morning put a chill through Nevada men’s basketball as they came back home to play the 0-12 San Jose State. After a rough start to the game, the men warmed up and won 81-72.

Will Baker started and ended the game for Nevada. The first six points for Nevada were all layups by Baker. Desmond Cambridge Jr. added three to the scoreboard to tie the game 10-10. The Wolf Pack gained a lead 14-13 with thirteen minutes left of the half.

SJSU’s Tibet Gorener gained a lead back after making two three pointers. His team continued to add layups and Trey Anderson put down a three. At this point, there was 6:30 left in the half and Nevada was down 28-19 to a 0-12 team.

Free throws helped the men tie SJSU 35-35. Stil unable to gain the lead, the first half ended with the Wolf Pack behind by four at 39-43.

The second half was a much closer game compared to the first half. The teams were exchanging points and there were much tighter leads. Six minutes into the half, Nevada took the lead after Baker and Grant Sherfield had four points each.

The crowd’s energy increased and so did the teams. K.J Hymes had a huge dunk right after a Cambridge three pointer. Nevada was up 60-56, but had a two minute dry period where two SJSU three pointers stopped their lead and put them down by two.

Thanks to two fouls, Nevada hit the charity line and brought in two points. Sherfield, Baker and Kenan Blackshear were raking up the points in the last five minutes of the game. Baker was going big and had three dunks and two jumpers.

Nevada’s defense stopped SJSU from continuing getting constant points like they were in the first half and led them to win 81-72.

Baker had a game high of 23 points followed by Cambridge Jr. with 21 and Sherfield with 14. The Wolf Pack were much more efficient in their shooting this game. The men had a field goal percentage of 56.1 three pointers at 55.6 percent and free throws at 80 percent.

Nevada is now 5-8 in conference play and 11-13 overall. They put SJSU at 0-13 in conference play.

Nevada will see San Jose State again on Feb. 17 and look to take a second win against them.