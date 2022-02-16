A trip down to Las Vegas during Valentine’s day is where the women’s golf team came in second in The Show at Spanish Trail. They unfortunately were just 13 points behind their red rivals, UNLV.

It’s been four months since the women have competed and their skills are still at their highest. This is the second time in a row the team has come in second place.

Spanish Trail is a par 72 course that is 6372 yards. Nevada competed against fifteen other schools. The athletes who went down to compete include juniors Kaitlin Fleiner, Leah John, Anitra Khoth and seniors Victoria Gailey and Danielle Ujimori.

In the first round, Fleiner and John finished under par. Fleiner went even on the first 15 holes, had a bogey on hole 16 and birdies on the last two for a total of 71 (-1). John had five birdies and two bogeys which put her three under par at 69. Khoth shot an even par and Gailey and Ujimori both went over.

Round two was much more successful overall for Nevada. Fleiner and Khoth both shot even. John was able to have another score below par, this time six under par at 66. Gailey improved to three under par at 69. Ujimori was the only teammate to have an above par score of 78 total.

The final round was a struggle for the women. All athletes shot over par by four or more. Gailey was four over, John and Khoth were five over, Ujimori was seven over and Fleiner was 11 over.

The score of 276 in round one was the lowest score of all teams. At the end of round two Nevada had 279 points which was again the lowest out of all of the teams. In round three, the women shot a 309 which was the fifth lowest score.

Nevada women’s golf had a total score of 873 which is nine over the par total. UNLV came in first with a score of 860 which was six under the par total.

The women will be in Sacramento, Calif. on Feb. 28 and March 1 at the Gunrock Invitational.

