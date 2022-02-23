Nevada baseball gets burnt down by the Sun Devils 3-1

After a 2-1 weekend against GCU, Nevada baseball was not able to beat the Arizona State Sun Devils on Feb. 22.

In the first and second inning, Nevada had one hit and left two runners on base. The bottom of the second is when the Sun Devils got their first run. Nate Baez hit an RBI double and had one runner score.

A second run was scored in the fifth inning by ASU. Hunter Haas scored off of Ethan Long’s fly out. Nevada came back to score one run in the next inning. Joshua Zamora hit a single to right field and Dario Gomez, who was on second base, was able to get to home plate for Nevada’s first run.

The Sun Devils saw their final run come in at the bottom of the sixth. With bases loaded, Sean McLain walked and forced a run in. The final was 3-1, Sun Devils.

Zamora had the only RBI for Nevada while ASU had three.

Nevada is now 2-2 overall and ASU is 3-1. Nevada will face the 3-1 UCSB for three days starting on Feb. 25.