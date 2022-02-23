Nevada men’s basketball fell to UNLV for a second time this season in conference play. The red rivals beat Nevada 62-54.

Nevada is now 6-9 in conference and 12-14 overall. UNLV is 9-6 in conference and 17-11 overall. Nevada is ranked eighth in the Mountain West and UNLV is ranked fifth.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. was not playing this game for a reason not known yet.

The game started off strong with a dunk from Warren Washington. Washington returned to this game after being gone due to a finger injury. UNLV answered back with a dunk by Victor Iwuakor. Tré Coleman hit the first three pointer for Nevada and Grant Sherfield had a couple of good jumpers to tie the game at 15 with 9:56 left in the half.

Will Baker had two good jumpers and along with Sherfield and a free throw from Coleman to end the period ahead 26-23.

Nevada continued to rack up points until 5 minutes into the second half. Baker had both a dunk and a three pointer which got the men up by six. However, two fouls let UNLV gain four points and tie the game at 33.

Bryce Hamilton had a three and a good jumper for UNLV, putting the Wolf Pack down by four. Daniel Foster and Sherfield responded each with a jumper to tie the game back at 40. Hamilton did not let that last long because he sunk two more three pointers. Nevada made a couple of layups but then had a three minute dry spell.

UNLV’s consistent three pointers put Nevada down by 13 points until Coleman broke the spell and sunk a three. The teams went back-and-forth with buckets but Nevada was unable to get enough to come back.

UNLV won 62-54.

Sherfield had the most points for Nevada with 19 and Washington was just behind at 12. Hamilton led UNLV with 27 points and his teammates all had below ten.

Nevada’s next games are both away at Wyoming on Feb. 26 and Boise State on March 1.

