Senior guard Kylie Jimenez is a Portland State transfer that has made a huge impact for Nevada women’s basketball.

Jimenez is from Thornton, Colorado and she attended Horizon high school. Her parents both played collegiate basketball and they both turned to coaching which left a huge imprint on Jimenez growing up. She followed in their footsteps and she had an incredible high school career which was topped off by a magnificent senior season filled with many accomplishments.

Jimenez chose to play at Portland State where she had an impressive four year career. She is in the Portland State record books as she helped them achieve a NCAA tournament appearance and she is the third member of their 1,000 point, 500 assist, and 250 steals club in program history.

Jimenez decided to transfer to Nevada so she could continue her career and play with her sister Alyssa, who is a sophomore on the basketball team. She has been having a great season with the Wolf Pack and the women’s team has been successful this year as they sit with a 17-8 record.

The Nevada Sagebrush was able to sit down with the skilled starting point guard and talk to her about herself and her first season at Nevada.

Q: You earned 5A all state 1st team honors when you averaged 19.1 points per game as a senior and you played in the Colorado high school all star game. What was all that like and what did your high school career mean to you?

A: My high school career got me where I am today. I think it was a big part of that especially my senior season. I just got to have fun since I was already committed and it was something I was just able to enjoy and I got to experience the all star games and everything. It was fun.

Q: How did both your parents playing collegiate basketball affect you growing up?

A: I was always around basketball. They both coached it when I was little so I was always in a gym and it was never really a thought if I was going to play basketball or not. Then once I finally started playing I just fell in love with it and it is the only sport I actually stuck with.

Q:You earned your bachelor’s degree and you are pursuing your masters degree at Nevada. What are you studying and why is it important to you?

A: I graduated last year at Portland State and I was there all four years. Then I took my Covid year here and I’m getting my masters in higher education and administration with a focus in educational leadership. I want to coach at the collegiate level and to do that I need a masters and this program just fit perfect with what I wanted to do.

Q: You had a storied career at Portland State. What was playing in that program like and how do you feel about your legacy there?

A: Well, I just think Portland State was a perfect fit for me. I walked right in and I started my freshman season. I started every year and I had a coaching staff that believed in me and I played for a system that fit perfect with the player I am. I was able to do some pretty cool things there.

Q: What was it like to be a Big Sky Champion and have an NCAA tournament appearance?

A: It’s honestly one of the best feelings. You work every single day for that and to finally get to experience it was pretty cool. It’s something not a lot of people get to do.

Q: Why did you choose to transfer to Nevada?

A: I felt like I had done what I needed to do at Portland State. I could have stayed and could have played another year. Obviously with the Covid year being granted. But, I felt like I had done everything and I wanted to see if I could challenge myself in more ways and go somewhere else and see if I could produce the same things I was doing there basically.

Q: What has been your favorite part playing in the Nevada program?

A: I mean obviously my sister is here. Yeah, she is definitely been one of my favorite things about being here but also just playing with the team in general. I just love being around them I think we all have the same goals and mindset and it’s just been a fun season playing with them.

Q: How has playing Nevada basketball made you better and what has it meant to you?

A: Its made me better in every single way. I’ve grown as a player and as a person. The way they run things, the practices, the skill work, and everything. It’s just helped me improve my game in every aspect.

Q: You have led and cure lead all of division 1 women’s basketball this year with an assist to turnover ratio of 3.79. What does that mean to you?

A: Its pretty cool but it’s something I don’t really think about honestly. You know when people bring it up it’s pretty cool to think about but I like to say I’m just getting the ball to my teammates. I don’t turn it over but my teammates are the ones making the shots and doing the hard part. I’m just doing what they need me to do.

Q: Why have you been so successful at finding your teammates while still protecting the ball?

A: I think my teammates trust me and the type of player that I am. Im going to get my teammates open and get them the ball where they are going to be most successful.

Q: What do you think the best part of your game is and what do you think that adds to the team?

A: I think being a point guard you have to be the coach on the court. I think it’s something I’m good at. Just controlling the game, controlling the tempo and making sure we are not only doing what we need to do but we are staying calm while doing it. I think that is something that I have brought to the team this year.

Q: How are you feeling headed into the Mountain West tournament?

A: Im feeling good. I think for everyone you know it is a clean slate. You all start zero zero. I think as a team we definitely made some improvements and we are playing better than we were a couple weeks ago so that’s always exciting. You always want to be playing your best basketball in March and I think we are ready to finish the season strong and go into the tournament ready to compete for a championship.

Q: Any future plans for after the season?

A: Yes, I’m still deciding if playing overseas is something I want to do or to just get right into coaching. Im actually going to attend so you want to be a coach program next month and it’s at the final four. You just network, meet people, and learn about coaching and stuff like that. I know I want to coach ultimately and playing overseas is an option but it’s something I’m still trying to figure out. That’s mainly it.

Q: Anything you’d like to say to the fans?

A: Just thank you. I have enjoyed playing at Lawlor. I love the crowd every single game it’s something that I haven’t experienced so that’s been fun.

Kylie Jimenez was a new addition, as this was her first year, but she has been an imperative part to this team’s success. She has continued her phenomenal basketball career by adding more accolades to her name.

Leading the entire division one basketball in a statistical category is a unique accomplishment that a majority of collegiate athletes do not achieve. Her assist to turnover ratio and overall passing ability speaks to the intelligent and skilled player she is on the court. She is a high IQ player and this will aid her in becoming a great coach.

Nevada will root for her as she decides between playing overseas or being a collegiate coach.

The Nevada community will enjoy the rest of the season and wait eagerly to see if Jimenez and the rest of the Nevada team can make some noise in the Mountain West tournament.

Anthony Miranda can be reached at kelseymiddleton@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush