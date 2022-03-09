A seventh place tie is where Nevada ended in the two day Invitational in ‘Ewa Beach, Hawaii on March 7 and 8.

The Hoakalei Country Club is 6123 yards and a par 72.

The first round was the best for Nevada. They had a total score of 301 and all went over par. Leah John, Victoria Gailey and Kaitlin Fleiner shot +3. Anitra Khoth hit four over par and Kayla Nocum was 11 over.

Nevada finished round two and three with the same score of 308. John was the first for Nevada to not go over. She shot even in round two while the four other teammates shot over. Gailey and Fleiner both hit +5. Nocum shot 10 over and Khoth shot 11 over.

The women all shot above par in round three but did not go over 10. Gailey was only two above par and John hit a +4. Fleiner shot six above par, Nocum had eight and Khoth had a +9.

Overall, Nevada women’s golf shot a 917 and tied with Long Beach State for seventh place. This score was 53 over par, although all teams finished over par. In first place, Sacramento State was 21 over par.

On this challenging course, John was able to secure eleventh on the leaderboard with seven over par. First place was from California Baptist and she was one over par.

The women will play another three rounds at the Fresno State Classic on March 21 and 22.

