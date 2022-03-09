Midterms and spring break came fast, but this means less than two months until our semester is over! Grind for those midterms and enjoy a lovely spring break, whether you decide to travel to a new place, return home or stay in our Big Little City. Here are some fun events to attend in case you find yourself bored over the break.

Campus Events:

03/09: Meet Sweet Honey

If you’ve always wanted to meet the members of Sweet Honey In The Rock, here’s your chance! This event is co-presented by the Performing Arts at the university, and will be held on March 9 at 3:30 p.m.

03/10: Performing Arts Series – SWEET HONEY IN THE ROCK®

Come together to cherish the connection between gospel, jazz, folk, African and African-American traditional, hip hop and pop with SWEET HONEY IN THE ROCK®, the a cappella ensemble. They are an all-women group that will perform on March 10 at the Nightingale Concert Hall from 7:30 p.m. till 9 p.m. Nitanju Bolade Casel, Aisha Kahlil, Carol Maillard and Louise Robinson will perform with Christie Dashiell and Rochelle Rice with the bassist Romeir Mendez.

03/15: Irish Music, Culture and Fun with Goitse

The Irish quintet, Goitse, is having a fun, family-friendly evening that explores traditional Irish culture, instruments and songs. This workshop will take place on March 15 at 11 a.m. till noon at the Spanish Springs Library and is being presented by the Performing Arts at UNR.

03/15: Performing Arts Series – Goitse

The award-winning Irish quintet, Goitse, brings an awesome mix of Irish classic jigs with the quintet’s own original compositions. The event will open your mind to a new genre of music and have you on your feet, dancing along. The performance will occur on March 15 from 7:30-9 p.m. in the Nightingale Concert Hall in the Church Fine Arts.

Off-Campus Events:

01/29-05/29: The Art of Jean LaMarr

From Jan. 29 until May 29, the Nevada Museum of Art will hold the exhibit of the Art of Jean LaMarr, located on the third floor in the John Hawley Olds Lagatta Gallery. LaMarr’s art addresses issues such as cultural stereotypes and represents women, Native American people and the traditions of her ancestors.

General admission is $10.

02/19-05/15: Snoopy and the Red Baron

The Brewery Arts Center is hosting the Snoopy and the Red Baron Exhibition curated by Charles M. Schulz from Feb. 19 till May 15. The event’s hours are from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays with extended hours in the evenings on Thursdays, through 7 p.m.

Donations are encouraged through tickets of $10, though no one will be turned away from the event if they cannot pay.

03/10: Serene Sunset

Join the painting party at Picasso & Wine on March 10, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Supplies are provided and there is a full bar, but snacks can still be brought in. The event is for anyone age 18 and older and tickets begin at $40.

03/12: Youth Art Month Family Art Festival

Arts for All Nevada’s Youth Art Month Family Festival is finally here, at the Lake Mansion Arts & Cultural Center from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. on March 12 for all families interested in a fun-filled festival of art. Face masks are required, but registration is not.

03/12: Spring Sloth Painting Event

The spring sloth painting event is happening on March 12 at 1 p.m at Joe Mama’s Kitchen & Bar. Tickets for the event start at $30 and it is a family-friendly painting party. Any children aged seven or older can attend.

03/13: Blossom Birdies Painting Event

This blossom birdies painting event will be held on March 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Engine 8 Urban Winery. There will be step by step instructions on how to paint, as well as food and drinks available for purchase.

03/17: Felted Fairies

As a special Saint Patrick’s Day celebration, the Copper Cat Studio is hosting a workshop to make felted fairies with wool through basic wet felting and needle felting techniques. The event will take place on March 17 from 1 p.m. till 4:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $54.

03/18: Raining Love

Picasso & Wine is hosting another splendid painting party on March 18 from 7 p.m. till 9:30 p.m. The painting for the event is of a beautiful romance under the rain. There will be a full bar and snacks can be brought in. Tickets start at $40. All attendees must be 18 or older.

03/18-03/20: Shen Yun Performing Arts 2022

Shen Yun Performing Arts is a non-profit company that produces dance performances and symphony concerts. The company has arrived in Reno for four performances between March 18 till March 20 at various showtimes.

Ticket prices vary between performance days.

03/19: Seaside Escape

Come paint a gorgeous picture of the seaside at Picasso & Wine on March 19 from 2 p.m. till 4:30 p.m. There will be a full bar, supplies provided and snacks are available to be brought in.

Tickets start at $40 and run out fast.

03/20: Cow Skull Workshop

A cow skull painting workshop is available for fun starting at $50. The workshop will be held at Picasso & Wine on March 20 from 1 p.m. till 4 p.m. Supplies will be provided and there will be an open bar for the event.

Jaedyn Young can be reached at jaedynyoung@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @jaedyn_young3.