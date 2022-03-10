The Reno Independent Interfraternity Council and Coffin and Keys endorsed Dionne Stanfill and Bayla Fitzpatrick, Associated Students of the University of Nevada presidential and vice presidential candidates in two separate Instagram statements.

“Our council has put faith and confidence in both Dionne Stanfill and Bayla Fitzpatrick, for ASUN President and Vice President respectively,” said the IIFC in their statement on March 8. “Both of these hardworking, intelligent and accomplished women have shown an increased interest in involving the IIFC in their goal to be Stronger with Nevada.”

The IIFC consists of eight fraternities that are disaffiliated with the University of Nevada Reno campus. These fraternities include Kappa Sigma, Theta Chi, Zeta Psi, Alpha Tau Omega, Alpha Sigma Phi, Pi Kappa Phi and Lambda Chi.

Coffin and Keys is an anonymous student media organization and endorsed the candidates on March 9 on their Instagram.

“The Men of Coffin and Keys stand behind Presidential Candidate Dionne Stanfill and VP Candidate Bayla Fitzpatrick,” said Coffin and Keys in their statement. “T

hey have vowed to advocate increased funding for athletics and guaranteed that GreekLife will finally be granted the platform they deserve.”

Furthermore, they stated that they believe their endorsement will help progress the university and cited their current work in the association as means for their support. Stanfill currently serves as ASUN chief justice and FItzpatrick serves as a senator for the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources.

The Nevada Sagebrush reached out to the Stanfill-Fitzpatrick campaign for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

The two are running against Leslie Ramirez, presidential candidate, and Autumn Kidd, vice presidential candidate. Both are second term senators for the College of Business and School of Public Health, respectively, and are running under the campaign name “For ALL Students.”

Voting for the election started on March 9 via PackLife at 8 a.m and will end on March 10 at 5 p.m. Students can find more information on how to vote under the “How to Vote in ASUN Elections 2022” module in Canvas.

Summer Steinsrud can be reached via email at edrewes@sagebrush.unr.edu or via Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.