The Nevada softball team took on Boise State this weekend, getting swept in the three game series.

The Wolfpack took their first loss on March 25. The team dug a hole early on, going down 3-0 in the first off of an RBI single from centerfielder Kelsey Lalor, a throwing error from Right Fielder Chelie Senini, and a sacrifice groundout from Serena Huchingson.

After allowing another sacrifice groundout in the fourth, Nevada would start to put some runs on the board. Left Fielder Jessica Sellers would tack on her own sacrifice groundout in the fourth, and Pinch Hitter Aaliyah Jenkins hit a solo home run in the 7th. However, this would not be enough. Nevada dropped the first game 4-2 in a game that saw both starting pitchers, Ellie Garcia (NEV.) and Jaylor Caudill (Boise), pitch complete games.

The Wolfpack would take their next loss on March 26. The Broncos would take another early lead thanks to two singles from Lalor and first baseman Allison Seng and a sacrifice bunt from Hucingson. Nevada did fight back with an RBI double from third baseman Danielle Lew, but would only get that one run for the entire game.

While being held by the Broncos, the Pack allowed six runs from a sacrifice fly out by second baseman Autumn Bennett, a solo home run by Lalor, an RBI double by Pitch Hitter Bobbiann Pratt, a two RBI single Third Baseman Bella Rocco and a wild pitch score by Right Fielder Mykenzie Hanna. In the end, the Wolfpack lost 9-1.

The third game would play out similarly to the second game for Nevada. Unlike the first two games, both teams weren’t able to put any runs on the board for the first and second innings. After that, however, Boise would tally six runs from a Lalor two RBI double, home runs from Left Fielder Jordyn Hutchins (one RBI) and Designated Hitter Kelsey Hall (two RBIs) and an RBI single from Seng.

The Wolfpack started to produce in the fifth, where Center Fielder Tatum Maytorena hit an RBI double and Sellers brought in a run on a sacrifice groundout. Their efforts would be stalled by five unanswered Boise State runs off of a fielder’s choice score, a two RBI single from Shortstop/Third Baseman Elijah Flores, a fielding error from Hutchins and an RBI single from Pinch Hitter/Right Fielder Alycia. After a score from Nevada’s Senini on a fielding error, the Pack ended the game on the losing end, 11-3.

With this series in the books, the softball team moves to 9-23 on the season and 1-5 in conference play. The Wolfpack’s next series will take place in San Diego, California, where the team will take on conference rival San Diego State on April 1-3.

Derek Raridon can be reached at kelseymiddleton@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @NevadaSagebrush