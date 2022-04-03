Going into conference play, the 12-6 men’s tennis team faced the 11-6 Boise State on April 1. The Wolf Pack took the win after Satchel Benn had a comeback win in singles. Their second conference match was against Utah State on April 3.

Starting with the doubles matches, the men defeated both the number two and number three opponents. Loris Zisswiller and Satchel Benn had a 6-4 win, and Juan Batalla and Daniel Dudockin also won 6-4. Number ones, Matheo Coupu and Delmas N’Tcha had an unfinished match.

The Wolf Pack won three singles matches against the Broncos. N’Tcha beat number three Marquardt in two sets both at 7-5. Zisswiller also won in two sets, 6-4 and 6-3. Benn competed against number four Moortgat. His match went into three sets, 5-7, 7-6, and 6-1. Coupu, Batalla and Dudockin lost their matches in two sets.

Utah State was the men’s next competition for the weekend.

They had the same outcome in the doubles matches, with Zisswiller and Benn winning 6-4 and Batalla and Dudockin winning 6-4. Matheo and N’Tcha lost their match 3-6.

Coupu won his singles match in three sets against number one Bodin Zarkovic. He won the first set 6-2, lost the second 3-6 and won the last 6-4. Batalla had an unfinished match while playing Utah State’s number two athlete. Their sets went 6-7, 6-4, 2-4 and the last was unfinished. N’Tcha lost his match in two sets, 0-6 and 6-7.

Benn went into three sets again in his singles match, winning 0-6, 6-3 and 6-2. Dudockin also won in three sets against the number five Roko Savin, 6-3, 2-6 and 6-2. Zisswiller had a four set match that went unfinished. The matches went 6-7, 7-6, 1-1 and the last was unfinished.

The Wolf Pack defeated Utah State 4-1 and are now 2-0 in conference matches and 14-6 overall. Their next opponent will be New Mexico at home on April 8.

