Boise State and Utah State were the two universities that the Nevada women’s tennis team faced on April 1 and April 3. They had a close match against the Broncos and beat USU 4–1.

Boise State took two doubles wins. Selina Turulja and Mariana Campino lost to number ones 4-6. Number twos Anastasia Luneva and Mathilde Sarcelet lost 2-6. The last doubles match was unfinished in the second set.

In singles, Cristina Moll Alles and Gabriella Charalampidi finished their matches unlike in the doubles matches. Moll Alles lost in two sets to the number three opponent 2-6 and 0-6. Charalampidi ended up winning in two sets against Nicole Discenza 6-1 and 6-2. Number one Luneva lost in three sets 6-3, 4-6 and 2-6. Campino won in two sets against the number two Joana Baptista 7-5 and 6-4. Turulja won in two sets 6-3 and 6-1. Sarcelet lost to the number six athlete 4-6 and 3-6.

In this close competition, the Wolf Pack finished down by one point 3-4.

They had a better outcome against Utah State, winning 4-1.

The women’s doubles matches were not the best again, losing against the number two and three opponents. The number one doubles went unfinished.

Singles play is where Nevada took over the score. They won four out of six matches.

Luneva beat the number one 6-2 and 6-4. Campino also won in two sets, 6-3 and 7-5. Turulja had a consistent win over her two sets, beating number four 6-3 in both sets. Charalampidi won in three sets, 2-6, 6-4 and 6-1. Sarcelet had an unfinished match against number six Sidnee Lavatai, 2-6, 6-6 and the last set was unfinished. Moll Alles also had an unfinished match. Hers went into four sets: 1-6, 6-4, 4-2 and the last was unfinished.

The women are now 2-2 in conference play and 8-5 overall. They will face Fresno State on April 9.

