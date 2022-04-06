Nevada men’s golf, ranked at 38 in Division I, tied for third in the Wyoming Cowboy Classic on April 4 and 5.

The Whirlwind Golf Club’s course is 7334 yards with a par 72.

In round one, three of the six athletes hit under par. Peyton Callens hit two under par. He had one eagle, three birdies and three bogeys. Quim Vidal Mora and AJ Lintunen both hit one under par. Vidal Mora had a mixed first nine holes with a double eagle, bogey, two birdies and an eagle, he had -1. The last nine holes, Vidal Mora had a double bogey and two birdies. Trey Davis was close to coming even with par. He was -1 after the first nine holes, but a double bogey put him at +1 overall. Michael Sarro hit six over par.

Nevada had a round one score of 285.

The second round was started but not finished due to a rule that no hole can start after 6:55 p.m. Three Nevada athletes finished in time, putting them in a three way tie at fourth place.

Lintunen had a great round hitting a -4. He had five birdies and one bogey. Sarro also improved to hit a -1. Davis struggled and hit over par by four. Callens and Vidal Mora did not finish due to the time constraint. They left off at -3 for Vidal Mora and -2 for Callens. Coming back to finish the round, Vidal Mora ended up at -2 and Callens ended at -1. A total of 279 points were hit this round.

Like the first round, three players finished under par in the final round. Vidal Mora, Callens and Lintunen all hit under by a significant amount. Vidal Mora hit a -5 and Callens and Lintunen both hit -4. Davis hit over by two due to a double bogey. Sarro was eight over par with two double bogeys and four bogeys. Their overall score was 277 for the round.

Nevada had an overall score of 841 which was -11 to par.

Coming up, the men will tee off at the BYU Cougar Classic on April 22 and 23. That will be the last Classic before the Mountain West Championship.

