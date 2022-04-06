It’s been five months of teeing off for Nevada women’s golf this season. They played their last Classic, the Cowgirl Classic, on April 4 and 5. They ended up tying for fourth place against Grand Canyon.

Two women shot under par in the first round. Victoria Gailey was under by one and Leah John was under by two. Anitra Khoth was consistent with being over par by one in the first and last nine holes. Kaitlin Fleiner shot over two due to a double bogey. Kathleen Keomahavong shot over four with three double bogeys.

The women’s round one score was 294.

In round two, Khoth improved to hit one under par while the rest of the team shot over. Fleiner had a comeback in her last nine holes. Her first nine put her at over six, but she ended hitting only one over par. Keomahavong also hit over six in the first nine but was only able to get down to +5 to end the round. John hit a +2 and Gailey hit a +3.

Nevada had a round two score of 302 which put them tied at fifth with Seattle and New Mexico State.

The women were able to jump up to a fourth place tie to end the Classic.

In round three, Nevada hit a total of 290. Only Gailey was under par at -2. John and Fleiner both were above par by one. Khoth ended up over par by two and Keomahavong was over by six.

The team had two players finish in the top five. Gailey got third place hitting even par. Leah John got fifth place after hitting two over par.

Nevada had a total of 886 points which tied them at fourth place with Grand Canyon. Their score was 22 over par and in first place, Santa Clara, was 16 over par.

The women’s next tee off will be at the Mountain West Championship on April 18 to 20 in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Kelsey Middleton can be reached at kelseymiddleton@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @kelsmiddleunr