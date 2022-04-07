About the Author
Emerson Drewes
Emerson Drewes (she, her, hers) is a second-year student at the University of Nevada, Reno currently majoring in Journalism with a minor in Communications. Before becoming an editor for the Sagebrush in the Fall of 2021, Drewes worked as a volunteer.
Drewes’ work at the Sagebrush has led her to many professional internships. Currently, Drewes is interning at the National Judicial College for marketing and communications. During the Summer ‘22, Drewes will be interning at the Las Vegas Review Journal in their business and metro section. After college she hopes to become an editor for a newspaper or magazine. She can be reached via email at edrewes@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @EmersonDrewes.
