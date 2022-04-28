The Mountain West Championships have begun for women’s tennis. Nevada faced New Mexico on April 27 and won 4-1. The Mountain West freshman women’s tennis player of the year, Mariana Campino, excelled Nevada against the Lobos.

Campino, paired with Selina Turulja, took down the number twos in the doubles match at 6-4. Gabriella Charalampidi and Milka Genkova won 7-6 against the number threes. Anastasia Luneva and Carla Del Barrio lost 1-6.

Campino got another win for Nevada in the singles matches. She defeated her opponent 6-3 in each of the two sets. Turulja also beat the number five Lobo 7-5 and 6-2. Charalampidi got Nevada another win and defeated the number six player 6-2 and 6-4. Cristina Moll Alles lost 6-7 and 2-6 in her singles match. Genkova and Luneva had unfinished matches against their opponents.

The Wolf Pack will face Fresno State on April 28 in the quarterfinals.

