Nevada beat New Mexico on April 27 and qualified for the quarterfinals against the regular season champions, Fresno State. They defeated the Bulldogs and went to semifinals against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas where their season came to an end.

The women beat Fresno State 4-3.

They did not win any doubles matches, but won four of six singles matches. Mariana Campino won in two sets at 7-6 and 7-5. Milka Genkova won in two sets and finished with the same scores as Campino. Cristina Moll Alles defeated the number four opponent in three sets at 3-6, 6-4 and 7-5. Selina Turulja won 6-2 and 6-3 against the number five Bulldog.

Defeating Fresno State put Nevada in the semifinals against University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Nevada did not win any doubles or singles matches against the Rebels. One doubles match and two singles matches went unfinished. UNLV won 4-0.

The women’s season overall ended with a 10-11 standing and 2-7 standing in conference. The last time the team saw a 10-win season was in 2018-2019.

