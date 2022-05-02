Nevada men’s tennis started the Mountain West Championships with an automatic spot in the quarterfinals. Their first opponent was San Diego State University, who they beat 4-1. In the semi finals, the men faced New Mexico State.

Nevada beat San Diego State 4-1 on April 30.

Matheo Coupu and Delmas N’Tcha beat number ones in the doubles match at 6-4. Daniel Dudockin and Juan Batalla also won 6-4 in their doubles match. Loris Zisswiller and Satchel Benn had an unfinished match against the number twos.

Nevada won three of the six singles matches. Zisswiller won in two matches at 6-2 each set. Dudockin won 6-4 and 6-0 against Judson Blair. N’Tcha beat Victor Castro 6-4 and 6-3. Coupu’s and Batalla’s singles matches went unfinished. Benn lost to number four 1-6 and 2-6.

On May 1, Nevada faced New Mexico for the finals and won 4-3.

Zisswiller and Benn won the only doubles match for Nevada at 6-4. Benn went on to beat his opponent in singles 6-7, 7-6 and 7-5. Zisswiller lost in three sets. Coupu won against number one Arda Azkara in three sets at 2-6, 6-4 and 6-4. Batalla had a two-set victory at 6-2 and 7-5. N’Tcha lost to number three Aram Noroozian in three sets. Dudockin won in three sets against the number five opponent at 6-4, 2-6 and 6-2.

The men are now Mountain West Double Champions and won both the regular season and conference. They will advance to play in the NCAA tournament against an opponent who will be picked in tomorrow’s Selection Show.

Kelsey Middleton can be reached at kelseymiddleton@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter @kelsmiddleunr