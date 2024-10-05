Nevada Falls 35-31 to San Jose State in a Tight Contest

Credit: Nevada Athletics

The Nevada football team did not hold on in the final minutes, suffering a crushing 35-31 road loss to the San Jose State Spartans on Oct. 5. It marked their third one-score loss of the season, dropping the Wolf Pack to 2-4 (0-1 MWC) in their first game of conference play.

The Pack’s offense showcased its arsenal on the opening drive. Brendon Lewis, Nevada quarterback, connected with Jaden Smith, Nevada wide receiver, for a 12-yard gain to the Nevada 39-yard line.

Patrick Garwo III, Nevada running back, followed with a five-yard run, and on a trick play, Chubba Purdy, Nevada quarterback, checked in to deliver a 13-yard strike to Marcus Bellon, Nevada wide receiver, advancing Nevada into San Jose State territory at the 43-yard line.

Savion Red, Nevada running back, then broke free for a 25-yard carry down to the 18-yard line, and Ky Woods, Nevada running back, followed with an eight-yard rush to the 10-yard line. After two short runs, Lewis found Smith again, this time in the end zone for a three-yard touchdown pass, giving Nevada an early 7-0 lead with 9:41 left in the first.

Despite Nevada’s quick start, San Jose State responded. Floyd Chalk IV, San Jose State running back, opened with a six-yard rush, followed by a 14-yard pass from Emmett Brown, San Jose State quarterback, to Nick Nash, San Jose State wide receiver, at the 46-yard line.

Chalk IV continued to grind out yardage, gaining 12 and nine yards on consecutive carries and moving the Spartans to the Nevada 33-yard line. After a short rush, Brown connected with Justin Lockhart, San Jose State wide receiver, for a seven-yard gain to the 24-yard line.

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Keyshawn Cobb, Nevada cornerback, advanced San Jose State to the Nevada 14-yard line. Jabari Bates, San Jose State running back, then broke through for a nine-yard carry, setting up a one-yard touchdown run by Chalk IV to tie the game at 7-7 with 3:31 remaining in the first.

After forcing a three-and-out, the Spartan offense took over at their 24-yard line. Chalk IV continued his strong start with a ten-yard burst, and a defensive holding penalty on Chad Brown, Nevada cornerback, moved the Spartans up to the 44-yard line. Bates chipped in with 15 rushing yards over three carries, driving San Jose State to the Nevada 41-yard line.

Chalk IV followed with a powerful 12-yard run, pushing past defenders and stopping just shy of the red zone. On the next play, Brown dropped back and delivered a tight spiral to Nash for a 24-yard touchdown catch, putting the Spartans ahead 14-7 with 12:56 remaining in the second quarter.

Both teams exchanged punts on their next possessions until Trent Carrizosa, San Jose State punter, shanked a punt, giving the Pack great field position at the Spartans’ 47-yard line. After three short runs and a facemask penalty on San Jose State, Lewis capitalized on the Spartans’ mistakes, weaving through defenders on a ten-yard touchdown run to even the game at 14-14 with 3:20 left in the second quarter.

A short kickoff from Matthew Killam, Nevada kicker, set up the Spartans at their 47-yard line. Brown connected with Nash for a 15-yard gain to the Nevada 37-yard line. After an incomplete pass, Brown dropped back on second down, surveyed the defense, and launched a 37-yard strike to Lockhart, who made an over-the-shoulder catch for the touchdown. The Spartans reclaimed the lead at 21-14 with 1:48 remaining in the second quarter.

Similarly to Carrizosa, Matthias Brown, San Jose State kicker, had a short kickoff, allowing Nevada to start at their 41-yard line. Lewis zipped a pass to Smith for 15 yards, advancing to the Spartans’ 44-yard line. Shortly after, Lewis completed a 20-yard pass to Cortez Braham Jr., Nevada wide receiver, moving the team closer to the red zone. Lewis then scrambled for 14 yards, setting up a five-yard touchdown pass to Smith that tied the game at 21-21 just before halftime.

The Spartans opened the second half with the ball. After two short runs, San Jose State faced a 3rd and 10. As Brown dropped back in the pocket, his pass was batted down at the line by Kristopher Ross, Nevada defensive lineman, forcing a punt.

Lewis opened the Pack’s first possession of the second half with an 11-yard strike to Braham Jr. Soon after, he burst through an open hole for a 24-yard scramble to the Spartans’ 40-yard line. Lewis then completed a five-yard pass to Braham Jr., and Red picked up a first down with two short-yardage runs.

Once again, Lewis found Smith for a 15-yard reception at the 14-yard line before keeping the ball for himself and rushing in for a 14-yard touchdown. This put the Pack ahead 28-21 with 9:16 remaining in the third quarter.

Brown got the Spartans’ offense started with a seven-yard rush before completing a five-yard pass to Jacob Stewart, San Jose State tight end, for a first down. On the next set of downs, Walker Eget, San Jose State quarterback, took over.

Eget immediately connected with Jackson Canaan, San Jose State wide receiver, for a 16-yard gain, followed by a 14-yard completion to Matthew Coleman, San Jose State wide receiver, advancing the offense to the Nevada 47-yard line.

Bates returned to the game and capitalized on the momentum with an 18-yard run to the 29-yard line. Eget then found Lockhart for completions of nine and six yards before zipping a nine-yard pass to Coleman to set up the offense at the nine-yard line. Chalk IV took a short run before carrying the ball into the end zone for a touchdown, tying the game at 28-28 with 2:53 remaining in the third quarter.

Nevada started at its own 25-yard line following the touchdown. The drive carried into the fourth quarter, where the Pack marched down to the San Jose State 14-yard line. A fourth down stop set up a 25-yard field goal for Killam, who knocked it down the middle to give Nevada a 31-28 lead with 10:28 left in the game.

After a three-and-out from the Spartan offense, the Pack took over at their 30-yard line. Lewis ran the offense smoothly, taking the first snap for a six-yard carry and following it up with a 12-yard gain on his next run. A series of short-yardage plays advanced the Pack to the San Jose State 40-yard line. Faced with a third and five, Lewis was tripped up while scrambling, forcing a fourth down.

With 2:29 remaining, the Pack decided to punt, and the ball fell into the end zone, setting up the Spartans at their own 20-yard line.

Facing an early third and ten, Eget dropped back and connected with Sebastian Macaluso, San Jose State wide receiver, for a 14-yard gain to the Spartan 34-yard line. He followed this with consecutive short-yardage completions before launching a 51-yard bomb to Macaluso, setting the Spartans up at the Nevada 16-yard line.

On the next snap, Eget executed a trick play, throwing the ball to Nash, who connected with Bates for a 16-yard touchdown. This gave the Spartans a 35-31 lead with just 0:50 left in the game.

Lewis connected with Smith in the dying seconds for a difficult 39-yard reception down the sideline. However, after several missed connections, Lewis was forced to throw the ball up for grabs in the end zone, where it was intercepted, sealing the Pack’s fate in a crushing 35-31 loss to San Jose State.

Jeff Choate, Nevada’s head coach, acknowledged the crucial plays made by the San Jose State offense in the final minutes that led to their victory.

“It’s an explosive offense, and we knew we were going to have to score some points, and we did that,” Choate said. “It was a very frustrating and tough night. We’re getting close, but that doesn’t give you that much in this game.”

The Wolf Pack’s next challenge comes at home on Oct. 12 at 4:30 p.m., as they face the Oregon State Beavers in the university’s Sesquicentennial game.

James Wolfgang Perez can be reached via email at dominicgutierrez@unr.edu or via Twitter @JamesWPerezUNR



