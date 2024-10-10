Overcoming Late-Game Mistakes: Choate’s Take on Nevada’s Potential

Credit: Derek Raridon/Nevada Sagebrush

On Monday, Oct. 7, Nevada football head coach Jeff Choate held a press conference to address the team’s struggles with closing out games, recurring penalty issues, and the impact of NIL on college football.

Choate Believes Nevada is Exceeding Expectations:

Despite a challenging start to the season with a record of 2-4, Choate believes the Nevada football program is exceeding initial expectations. The Wolf Pack have faced tough competition, staying competitive in five of six, but losing three games by just one score.

“We have a lot of guys that care and are willing to put in the work,” Choate said. “When you look at where we are compared to the expectations, I think we’re doing some really good things.”

While the close nature of their losses suggests potential, it also emphasizes the need for improvement in key moments. As the season progresses, finding ways to convert those near misses into wins will be the true test of the team’s growth.

Too Many Penalties:

Nevada has encountered significant challenges this season due to an alarming average of nine penalties per game, and currently lead the nation in penalty yards. Those are statistics that Choate recognizes as detrimental to the team’s success.

“We’ve got to be better in terms of our discipline and execution,” Choate said. “Every penalty is a missed opportunity, and we can’t afford to shoot ourselves in the foot. If we can get to that number of six penalties a game, I think we can start making some strides.”

The Wolf Pack’s high penalty count has contributed to inconsistent performances and has hindered their ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities. As they approach stiffer competition against conference opponents like Boise State and UNLV, playing near mistake-free football will be essential for Nevada to enhance their performance and increase their chances of success in these crucial matchups.

Review of SJSU/Prep for Oregon State:

After a narrow 35-31 loss to San Jose State, Nevada is eager to regroup and focus on their next challenge against Oregon State. Choate has highlighted the need to learn from the mistakes made in the previous game.

“We’ve got to be able to take what we learned from last week and use it to prepare for a different challenge,” Choate said. “It’s about taking those lessons and translating them into success on the field.”

He also reflected on a critical moment in the San Jose State game, expressing regret over choosing to punt in the final minutes.

“I wish we had gone for it. Those are the moments that you have to be able to seize.”

As they get ready for Oregon State, executing their game plan and addressing these in-game decisions will be crucial for their late-game success.

Choate discusses NIL partnership with UNLV:

As college athletics continue to change due to NIL, many programs are looking for new partnerships to improve their recruiting and player experiences. Choate recently talked about the possibility of a new NIL partnership with UNLV.

“We’re excited about the possibilities that NIL presents for our players,” Choate said. “This is an opportunity to elevate our program and create a competitive edge. In today’s world, it’s crucial for us to adapt and find ways to provide our student-athletes with the resources they need.”

By tapping into these NIL opportunities, Nevada hopes to attract and keep talent while enhancing the overall experience for their athletes. Choate believes that these partnerships are key for Nevada to sustain a successful program moving forward.