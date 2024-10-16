Reno Riffs: Evening Spirits and AFTRPRTY Spark Buzz at ASUN Pop-Up Concert

This Tuesday, Oct. 15, the Gateway Plaza outside the Joe Crowley Student Union became a hub for live music as ASUN hosted Reno Riff, a pop-up concert that brought together local talent and gave students a much-needed midweek escape. While the crowd wasn’t as large as it could have been, those who attended were treated to more than just a casual evening—there was free merch, great music and an undeniable energy that built as the night unfolded.

Kicking off with a local DJ the event quickly drew in curious passersby and dedicated music fans. The DJ set a playful, relaxed tone for the evening as students gathered on the grass and around the makeshift stage, ready to see what the night had to offer. The excitement surrounding the local bands that followed created an intimate, electric atmosphere that attendees seemed to embrace.

Evening Spirits, a local band known for blending indie sounds with alternative flair, performed a mix of original songs and covers that had people on their feet. Their setlist featured tracks like “Death of Me,” “Josephine” and “Daydreamer Man,” along with crowd-pleasing covers of Harry Styles’ “As It Was” and Surf Curse’s “Disco.” Their originals, including “Graffiti,” “Lockhart,” “BDC” and “Divine,” kept the audience engaged, adding depth to their performance and showcasing the band’s unique style. While the crowd might not have been massive, those in attendance were hooked, swaying to the music and cheering between songs.

Nick Stewart/Nevada Sagebrush

AFTRPRTY took the stage next, closing the evening with their signature energetic style. They brought a mix of unreleased tracks and fan-favorites like “Nine Lives,” “Missing You” and “Better if U Were Here.” Their set was rounded out with covers that resonated with the crowd, including “Brazil,” “Teenage Dream” and “So Fast,” adding a nostalgic element to the night’s end. AFTRPRTY’s lively performance left a lasting impression, as by the time they finished, the crowd was buzzing with excitement.

Nick Stewart/Nevada Sagebrush

As the event wrapped up and the lights dimmed, you could feel the lingering buzz. People left talking about the bands they had just seen, their conversations filled with excitement for what they had discovered. On a campus full of busy schedules and constant noise, Reno Riff served as a reminder that local talent deserves the spotlight, and sometimes the best experiences happen when you least expect them.

With its mix of great music, free swag and a dedicated audience, Reno Riff was a testament to the power of community and local artistry. ASUN’s pop-up concerts continue to provide a stage for emerging artists while creating unique moments for students—moments that will undoubtedly keep Reno’s music scene alive and growing.

Photo Courtesy of Jace Ouchida

Opinions expressed in The Nevada Sagebrush are solely those of the author and do not necessarily express the views of The Sagebrush or its staff. Emily Hess is a student at the University of Nevada studying journalism. She can be reached at emilyhess@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @emilyghess3.

