Jill Biden comes to the silver state amidst the 2024 election

With only months left in her position, Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States, came into town this past Sunday, Oct. 13 to encourage citizens to vote. She arrived at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport around 11:25 am with a fully prepared security team and instantly took off to Carson City via an organized motorcade.

Once arriving in Carson City, the First Lady headed to the Carson Piazza Bar, where she then engaged in a quick speech attempting to persuade and support those in attendance to vote. Her speech and presence created an excited, electric buzz in the room. Before departing, she proceeded to take pictures with everybody at the Piazza Bar, including the staff, ensuring to shake hands and showcase her signature smile.

After her short trip to Carson City, she proceeded to travel back to Downtown Reno via motorcade again, arriving at the Automobile Museum around 1:15pm.

While at the Museum, First Lady Biden performed another speech, now encouraging those in attendance to vote in favor of her husband’s vice president and current presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her vice president pick Tim Walz. While campaigning for Harris-Walz, Jill Biden shared stories about Harris and explained Harris’ in-depth political objectives that she would carry out if elected into office.

During her speeches, the First Lady emphasized the importance of women’s rights and choices, along with discussing the costs of living in regards to grocery prices and sustainable household rates across the nation.

“No one has to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree that the government shouldn’t be telling women what to do,” said Biden

Biden began to list off reasons why voters should vote for Harris.

“Kamala will lower prices, she will fight back against greedy corporations and crack down on price gouging.”

“Our health, safety, and freedoms shouldn’t hinge on the state you live in,” she said while talking about abortion rights.



Photography by Gabe Kanae / The Nevada Sagebrush

The First Lady makes it apparent where she stands regarding specific issues plaguing the country and strongly expresses how she believes the Harris-Walz campaign will address that if voted into office.

While endorsing the Harris-Walz campaign, Jill Biden also states how another Trump administration will ultimately lead to chaos and division. Her speech went into deep detail in expressing her negative opinion on Donald Trump and his policies, particularly his plans for taxing.

“While families are paying more for groceries, Donald Trump wants to give those same corporations a tax cut so that they can make more money!” said Biden.

Her visit reflected the passion and determination that the Democratic Party currently is conveying, and although the First Lady visit to the Silver State was short-lived, she seemed to have a huge impact on the crowds after this politically driven week.

Alex Psak can be reached via email apsak@unr.edu or on Instagram @alexandrapsak.