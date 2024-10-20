SENATE 9/25: Senate criticized over diversity in new appointments (or lack thereof)

The senate of the Associated Students of the University of Nevada, Reno, was criticized for allegedly passing up two chances to add diversity to the senate table in a series of new senator appointments Sept. 25.

Filling the two vacant seats for the College of Business and one for the College of Liberal Arts took up the entirety of the meeting.

Opening remarks on diversity

Luis Aguilar-Herrera, the university’s associate director of student government, took to public comment at the start of the meeting to ask senators to make thoughtful, inclusive appointments.

“As you’re considering appointing new members to the senate body, I encourage you to remain open to diverse ideas and perspectives,” Aguilar-Herrera said. “Take a moment to reflect on whose voices may not be currently present, and who might be missing from the conversation.”

Senate puts the brakes on sole business candidate; two seats still empty

Yuka Takeuchi was the only candidate for the College of Business seat to present at the meeting, with two College of Business seats remaining without a senator.

Takeuchi, an international and transfer student, taught herself English after moving to the United States to attend college at the University of Washington. She told the senate that she came to the University of Nevada, Reno after her first year in search of more opportunities for her education.

Takeuchi emphasized her background in student government going back to high school, and participation in a revitalization forum that helps local businesses with marketing. She also said she taught Japanese and has experience planning events.

Natalie Palmer, a senator for the College of Science, argued that Takeuchi’s experiences as an international student would be valuable to the senate.

“She knows the problems of the school and I think she would be great to advocate for those who are coming to the school from other countries,” Palmer said. “I don’t really think we have people at this table like that.”

Abigail Castro, senator for the School of Social Work, argued that while Takeuchi was still getting experience, international students were still direly underrepresented, and that she’d seen them struggle while serving as a resident assistant for Residential Life on campus.

Castro also asked Steven Spurlock, a current senator for the College of Business, how often the college’s own student leadership, the Business Student Council, interacts with international students.

“As far as direct conversations, not in my time as President,” Spurlock explained. “But we’ve had plenty of students that have been from another country within the organization, but that’s not really the talk of the Business Student Council.”

The sticking point for several senators, however, was the fact that Takeuchi had only been a student at the university for about five weeks.

Joel Martin, a senator for the College of Liberal Arts, initially praised Takeuchi’s “grit”, but later argued to the table that since Takeuchi didn’t explicitly mention advocating for international students in her presentation, that point should be ignored. Martin then went on to criticize Takeuchi’s presentation for repeating familiar points and not contributing anything new.

“And that’s why I extend the offer that she would be a great intern,” Martin said. “She has a place here later, if she sees that she wants to.”

A majority voted no on Takeuchi’s appointment, and she didn’t get the seat. Both are still empty.

Contentious CLA seat

Three candidates vied for the vacant seat to represent the College of Liberal Arts: Jason Issa, Levy Norried and Travis Terry.

Issa, an incoming freshman, emphasized his political experience, including what he gained from working as an intern for Catherine Cortez Masto, one of Nevada’s national senators. He stressed civic engagement, career opportunities for the liberal arts and mental health.

Norried, a criminal justice and psychology major who served as president of the leadership council for Argenta Hall last year, emphasized diversity, mental health and turnout for College of Liberal Arts events. Norried, who mentioned that he uses the university’s disability resources, suggested helping the Disability Resource Center with a more legible website. Norried also mentioned that being transgender, he tries to speak up about his experiences.

Terry, a political science and vocal performance major, stressed outreach in his presentation, especially to fine arts students in clubs on campus who told him that they feel unseen and unsupported by ASUN. He also mentioned increasing networking opportunities for liberal arts students.

Carmina Aglubat, speaker pro tempore of the senate, started deliberation with some idea of who she supported.

“The second person brings unique lived experience that the senate table lacks at this point,” Aglubat said. “However the third candidate is the person I’m leaning towards the most. He also brings a unique perspective that the other COLA senators and I do not have; he seems to be tapping in more towards the music and the arts, which is very much an overlooked part of the College of Liberal Arts.”

Palmer, who also noted Norried’s diverse perspective, had some reservations.

“The second candidate [Norried], I really like that he brought different perspectives for underrepresented groups, but I feel lacks in that leadership area,” Palmer said.

Castro found this remark a sore spot for the senate table.

“[Norried] was a pack mentor and a leadership council president for the biggest dorm on this campus,” Castro argued. “It’s been frustrating to have a lack of diversity at the table. Whenever we have a senate candidate who wants to represent diverse voices, we just overlook them.”

15 senators voted for Terry. Camille Levy, a senator for the College of Science, voted for Issa. Kelsea Frobes, senator for the Reynolds School of Journalism, Elijah Houghtelling senator for the School of Public Health and Castro voted for Norried.

Terry won the seat.

Diversity a heavy closing note

Aguilar-Herrera returned to public comment at the end of the meeting to give senators a stronger reminder.

“Dear senators, it is deeply concerning to witness a lack of commitment to the core principle of diversity and inclusivity,” Aguilar-Herrera said. “If you fail to prioritize inclusivity, the voices of those who may already feel alienated by institutional structures will continue to be silenced, further perpetuating the gaps in representation. You hold a responsibility not just to those who voted for you, but to the entire student body. Inaction in this speaks volumes.”

