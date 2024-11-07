Co-Hosts Derek Raridon and Dominic Gutierrez are joined by Nevada men’s basketball star Nick Davidson, who talks about his recovery from his labrum surgery, transitioning from one star studded roster to the next, his expectations for himself and the team this season and more!
Recent Posts
- Nevada Women’s Basketball Starts Hot at Home in 70-48 Victory Over Bushnell
- Choate Preps for Tough Test Against No. 12 Boise State
- Nevada Starts Strong in 91-75 Opening Win Against Sam Houston
- Nevada Football Hits the Road, Gearing up for Match Against Boise State on the National Stage
- Talking Pack S2E9: The Nick Davidson Episode
Recent Comments
Trending Now
- News Lit AF: UNR students rallying for a news literate Nevada March 5, 2023
- UNR professor files lawsuit against university for alleged sexual assault October 7, 2023
- BREAKING: Nevada Volleyball Reverses Decision, Will Forfeit match against San Jose State Amid Transgender Player News October 14, 2024
Recently Posted
- Nevada Women’s Basketball Starts Hot at Home in 70-48 Victory Over Bushnell November 9, 2024
- Choate Preps for Tough Test Against No. 12 Boise State November 7, 2024
- Nevada Starts Strong in 91-75 Opening Win Against Sam Houston November 7, 2024
- Nevada Football Hits the Road, Gearing up for Match Against Boise State on the National Stage November 7, 2024
Recommended For You
Sports
Nevada Women’s Basketball Starts Hot at Home in 70-48 Victory Over Bushnell
Maddie GomesNovember 9, 2024
Sports
Choate Preps for Tough Test Against No. 12 Boise State
Sports