Nevada Football Falls to No. 12 Boise State 28-21

Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images

The Nevada Wolf Pack football team (3-8, 0-5) traveled to Boise, ID, on Saturday night to take on the No. 12 Boise State Broncos (8-1, 5-0), losing by a final score of 28-21.

Despite Nevada’s fantastic effort as massive road underdogs, this game will unfortunately be remembered for Nevada’s inability to capitalize on Boise State’s mistakes. The Broncos, who entered the game as 23.5-point favorites, played arguably their ugliest game of the season against the underdog Wolf Pack, turning the ball over twice, but had several other plays nearly result in turnovers.

After Nevada’s opening drive resulted in a three-and-out, Boise State’s offense went right down the field, ending with quarterback Maddux Madsen connecting with tight end Matt Lauter from 11 yards out to put the Broncos up 7-0.

After another Nevada three-and-out, Heisman Trophy frontrunner Ashton Jeanty accounted for 2 rushes, covering 50 yards, on Boise State’s ensuing drive, capping the drive off with a 4-yard score to put Boise State up 14-0.

Looking like the beginnings of a rout, Nevada’s offense swiftly woke up, driving 58 yards in just five plays. Brendon Lewis, Nevada quarterback, then ran in from 17 yards out to cut Nevada’s deficit to 14-7.

Madsen proceeded to throw an interception to Nevada’s defensive back Tori Daffin on Boise State’s next drive. Nevada drove the ball from the Pack 47 to the Broncos’ 30 before running back Sean Dollars fumbled the ball on 3rd & 2.

On the next drive, Jeanty, who had not fumbled once all year, was stripped of the ball by Nevada defensive lineman Dylan Labarbera with linebacker Stone Combs recovering the ball for Nevada’s first fumble recovery of the season.

Nevada drove the ball to a 4th and 1 at Boise State’s 44 yard line, where the increasingly-deadly wide receiver Marcus Bellon threw the ball to running back Caleb Ramseur for a 44-yard catch-and-run touchdown, Ramseur’s first as a member of the Wolf Pack, tying the game at 14 apiece.

The two teams then punted on four straight drives before Lewis lofted a pass far out of bounds to end the half with the score deadlocked at 14.

The second half began, and so did the cycle of Boise State narrowly escaping blunders. On the opening kickoff, Boise State muffed the ball. Multiple Nevada special teamers had a chance at recovering the ball, but ultimately ended up harmlessly batting the ball out of bounds at the Boise State 5-yard line.

After a Keyshawn Cobb pass interference penalty that gave Boise State breathing room and a fresh set of downs, Madsen again led the Broncos down the field, allowing Jeanty to punch it in from a yard out for his second touchdown of the night, and to give the Broncos a 21-14 lead.

After a Nevada punt, Madsen threw another ill-advised pass straight to Kitan Crawford, Nevada safety, who returned the ball inside Boise State’s 25-yard line. However, Madsen was bailed out by Cobb, who was called for pass interference again, allowing Boise State to instead end the drive with a punt.

The two teams again traded punts, before another fruitless Nevada drive resulted in a three-and-out. However, on the ensuing punt, Boise State again muffed the ball, with Crawford dropping the ball while having a chance to recover it, allowing the Broncos to once again escape their own mistake.

After another Nevada punt, Boise State drove down the field to Nevada’s 2-yard line. Yet again, Madsen threw an interception, this time on a tip-drill ball that was caught by Nevada cornerback Chad Brown at the Nevada 1-yard line. However, after review, the officials overturned the pass to incomplete, somehow determining that Brown had not quite controlled the ball on his way out of bounds, which led to the visible frustration of Brown and the dismay of Nevada head coach Jeff Choate.

Jeanty again punched it in on the ensuing play for his third touchdown of the night giving the Broncos a 28-14 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Ky Woods, Nevada running back, returned the ball all the way to the Boise State 33-yard line. Nevada drove down to Boise State’s 1-yard line, looking to bring the game back to a one-score deficit. Then, on 1st and goal, Dollars fumbled once again, with Boise State’s Jeremiah Earby recovering the ball, but appearing to do so at his own 1-yard line. However, the referees sided with the Broncos once again, ruling that Earby was in the end zone when the ball was recovered, subsequently resulting in a Boise State touchback that effectively ended the game.

Nevada’s defense then forced a stop and a Bronco punt. Lewis then led a masterful four-play, 64-yard drive, capped off by a gorgeous pass to Jaden Smith, Nevada wide receiver, who mossed the defender in the end zone to cut the lead to 28-21.

Nevada then went for the onside kick which nearly paid off as despite Nevada touching the ball prior to it crossing the 45-yard line, no flag was thrown, meaning Nevada could regain possession if they could fall on the ball. Instead, Boise State’s Tyler Crowe recovered the ball, and after a glimmer of hope from a 5-yard loss on Boise State’s first play of the drive, Jeanty ended the game once and for all with a few long runs for first downs.

Jeanty finished the game with 34 carries for 204 yards and three rushing scores. Nevada’s defense played a well-balanced game overall against Jeanty, mostly containing the Broncos’ star while preventing Madsen from dominating through the air, as the Broncos’ QB finished with a 45 percent completion percentage (9 of 20) for 118 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT.

Nevada’s offense largely struggled on the ground, with 30 carries for just 87 combined yards, over half of which came from two plays. Lewis finished the night 17/26 for 188 yards, with two total touchdowns, one rushing and one passing, while nursing separate injuries on both wrists suffered during the game.

Despite the resolve and effort, the game was Nevada’s fourth consecutive loss, and their fifth loss of the season that was decided by one score. With Air Force’s victory over Fresno State, Nevada now sits at the bottom of the Mountain West Conference standings, and is the conference’s only remaining team without a league victory this season.

“There were some unfortunate breaks that fell their way,” Choate said after the game. “I’m proud of the way our staff prepared these guys, and I’m really proud of the way they played. Our guys competed really, really well, and I think represented our program and our university in a first-class way tonight.”

The Wolf Pack (3-8, 0-5) take their final bye of the season next week, before returning on Saturday, November 23, for Senior Day at Mackay Stadium, against the Air Force Falcons (2-7, 1-4). Kickoff time set for 7:30 p.m. PST.

Chase Dulude can be reached via email dominicgutierrez@unr.edu or via X @ChaseDulude

