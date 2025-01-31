A Triumph of Expression: The Martha Graham Dance Company’s 2025 Program Shines with History, Power, and Protest

The Martha Graham Dance Company’s 2025 program, presented by Artown and sponsored by the E. L. Wiegand Foundation, stands as a powerful testament to how dance can convey both historical significance and urgent contemporary messages. From the dynamic group sequences of “Panorama” to the emotionally charged solo of “Immediate Tragedy,” and the modern resonance of “We the People,” the program showcases a profound range of themes, emotions, and techniques.

The evening opens with “Panorama” (1935), a dance embodying mass movement and the power of people to bring change. Performed by students from the University of Nevada, Reno, this piece demonstrates how a historic work can still inspire collective empowerment today. For the student dancers, it has been a transformative opportunity.

Dance major Lili Brost expressed her excitement: “It’s been an amazing experience learning a new technique, as I have never trained in Graham before. It is quite in-depth and expressive in a way I have never moved before.” Similarly, Katarina Hallerbach spoke highly of their instructor, former Martha Graham Company dancer Elizabeth Auclair, who has guided them in mastering the technique. “I really appreciate how Elizabeth explains the meaning behind each movement in the technique. We’re learning so much more than just the choreography for Panorama,” she shared.

The residency has had a profound impact on the students. Eve Allen Garza, a teaching associate professor in the Department of Theatre and Dance, emphasized the significance of this experience: “Being immersed in an intensive residency such as this really supports risk-taking and increases the dancers’ technical proficiency, particularly as the Graham technique is so powerful and expressive. The added element of performing Panorama at the Pioneer Center before the company takes the stage is not only inspiring but also results in a huge sense of accomplishment.”

Next, “Immediate Tragedy” (1937) takes the audience into a deeply emotional and personal exploration of resilience in the face of despair. Originally inspired by the Spanish Civil War, the piece has been reimagined by Artistic Director Janet Eilber, with dancer So Young An delivering a stunning solo performance. Every movement embodies fierce determination, echoing Martha Graham’s declaration that she would “stay upright at all costs.”

Then comes “We the People” (2024), a work that feels both timely and timeless. Choreographed by Jamar Roberts and set to a score by Rhiannon Giddens, this piece reverberates with themes of protest and hope. Roberts describes the work as “equal parts protest and lament,” reflecting on how America often falls short of its ideals. The juxtaposition of traditional American folk music with the dancers’ modern, powerful movements challenges the audience to reflect on the nation’s promise and the ongoing struggle for justice. For many in the audience, myself included, this was the most poignant moment of the evening—a visceral reminder that the power for change lies in the hands of the people.

After an intermission, the audience is immersed in the mythic drama of “Errand into the Maze” (1947), where dancer Xin Ying descends into a symbolic labyrinth to face the Creature of Fear. Loosely inspired by the myth of Theseus and the Minotaur, Graham’s version transforms the narrative into a psychological journey of self-confrontation. The duet is both terrifying and cathartic, urging the audience to reflect on their own battles with fear and vulnerability.

The evening concludes with “Cave” (2022), a high-energy work by Hofesh Shechter. This piece, inspired by underground techno raves, invites the audience into a trance-like, communal experience. The Graham dancers move as a unified force, embodying Shechter’s vision of chaos and control. The result is an electrifying finale, leaving the audience energized and awestruck by the sheer physical power on display.

Throughout the performance, the Martha Graham Dance Company demonstrates why it remains one of the world’s leading dance institutions. Artistic Director Janet Eilber has masterfully balanced honoring Graham’s legacy with embracing contemporary voices. This dual focus is evident in every work performed. The dancers seamlessly shift between the raw, angular style of Graham’s classics and the fluid demands of modern choreography, illustrating how dance continues to evolve while preserving its emotional depth and power.

This night of dance does more than entertain—it provokes thought and introspection. The timeless themes of fear, resilience, protest, and collective action are brought vividly to life on stage. As I watched these performances, I was reminded of Graham’s famous quote: “We are our time.” Through their movements, the dancers embodied the struggles and triumphs of both past and present, leaving the audience inspired to carry that message forward.

In an age where change often feels overwhelming, the Martha Graham Dance Company reminds us that art, like action, holds the potential to transform. Through their commitment to expressive storytelling and technical excellence, they reinforce the belief that we, the people, possess the power to shape our future.