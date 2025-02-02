 Skip to main content
Sports

“It took every last one of them” Steve Alford, Players reflect on win over UNLV

By February 2, 2025No Comments
Steve Alford
(Derek Raridon/Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada men’s basketball team took game one of the Silver State Series, defeating UNLV at home on Saturday, Feb 1. The Pack won 71-65, shooting 46 percent from the field and dropped 25 points off the bench.

Head coach Steve Alford, guard Tyler Rolison and forward Nick Davidson discussed after the game how important the full team effort was in this win. You can watch both post-game press conferences below.

Dominic Gutierrez can be reached at dominicgutierrez@unr.edu and on Instagram @d_m_g_.16.

Author

Recommended For You

Sports

Nevada Men’s Basketball beats UNLV 71-65, snapping three-game losing streak

James Wolfgang Perez
James Wolfgang PerezFebruary 3, 2025
Sports

Looking back on Nevada’s time in the WAC: A retrospective

Andrew Maples
Andrew MaplesFebruary 3, 2025
Nevada mens basketball Sports

Nevada Stumbles in 66-56 loss to Boise State

James Wolfgang Perez
James Wolfgang PerezFebruary 1, 2025

Leave a Reply