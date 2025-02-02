“It took every last one of them” Steve Alford, Players reflect on win over UNLV

(Derek Raridon/Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada men’s basketball team took game one of the Silver State Series, defeating UNLV at home on Saturday, Feb 1. The Pack won 71-65, shooting 46 percent from the field and dropped 25 points off the bench.

Head coach Steve Alford, guard Tyler Rolison and forward Nick Davidson discussed after the game how important the full team effort was in this win. You can watch both post-game press conferences below.

