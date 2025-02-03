Spring Into the Performing Arts With Our Spring Theater Guide!

Following the shocking/heartbreaking/tragic/etc. closure of the University of Nevada, Reno’s nearest movie theater, the Century Riverside 12, there’s only one way to fill the gap in your heart.

It’s time for you to come back to a time-honored art form that may occasionally contradict your tastes, but will never let you down. It’s time to get yourself into a front-row seat for live theater.

It’s all over Reno this spring, and there’s no reason not to give it a try:

Right here at home, the university’s own Department of Theatre and Dance is gearing up to put on “Guys and Dolls,” a classic musical comedy from 1950 about a secret gambling ring, missionaries and love in unexpected places. Student performers’ delightfully hammy New York accents will hit the Redfield Proscenium Theater stage from March 7-16.

In April, the department is set to serve Regency-era realness with an adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice” in the Redfield Studio Theater. The beloved Jane Austen novel takes the stage April 4-13.

Finally, dance gets its time of day with the Spring Dance Concert, a choreography showcase that features new pieces from dance professors at the university and guest artists. It’ll show at the Redfield Proscenium Theater April 17-19.

Slightly further afield in downtown Reno, Brüka Theatre continues its 24-25 season with “Every Brilliant Thing,” a contemporary play that’s already had a run at Bruka, but is back by popular demand. “Every Brilliant Thing” runs Jan. 31-Feb. 7.

“Miss Witherspoon,” a time-traveling dark comedy, will follow from March 7 to 22. Finally, “Brükalton” — an original “Bridgerton” parody from Brüka — closes the spring, running April 25-May 17.

Meanwhile, murder mystery comes to Reno Little Theater with “Dial M for Murder,” which closes Feb. 9. “Perfect Arrangement” follows, a comedy/drama set in 1950s suburbia about two closeted State Department employees who have to fake straight relationships to get through the Red Scare. “Perfect Arrangement” runs April 11-May 4.

At Good Luck Macbeth, “Drunky McGee,” a one-man show that explores alcoholism and homelessness, starts the spring Feb. 7-8. “Murder Mystery at the Mother Regina,” a slasher comedy set at a nightclub by local playwright Angelo “Lily” Perez, follows, Feb. 28-March 15.

Good Luck Macbeth closes the spring with “American Four Square,” a drama that explores a family’s dark secrets against holiday celebrations, running May 2-17. The New Works Initiative, which showcases new 10-minute works by 10 different playwrights, will run May 30-31.

Finally, two touring Broadway productions will make a stop at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. “Some Like It Hot,” a musical set in Prohibition-era Chicago, runs Feb. 4-9. From March 25- 30, you’ll have the chance to see “The Wiz,” a retelling of “The Wizard of Oz” rooted in Black art and culture.

Peregrine Hart can be reached via email at peregrineh@unr.edu or on Instagram @pintofperegrine.