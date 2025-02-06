Bringing Nevada to Life: New Mural Brightens Argenta Hall

In the bustling halls of Argenta Hall at the University of Nevada, Reno, a new mural has captured the essence of campus life and local heritage. Painted by Aspen Carrillo, a Fine Arts student at UNR, the mural stretches across a 10-by-20-foot wall near Pack Place, the campus dining hall. It is more than just a piece of art—it’s a vivid celebration of the landscapes, cultures and stories that define the Reno community.

Photo Courtesy of Nevada Dining

Carrillo’s design blends the natural beauty of Nevada with the heartbeat of university life. The towering mountains surrounding Reno come alive alongside the legendary Reno Arch, while Indigenous cultural symbols weave through the vibrant scene, anchoring the mural in a deep sense of place. Through a call for artists across campus, Carrillo was chosen to bring this vision to life, a project that spanned the university’s winter break.

“It was an incredible honor to be part of this project,” Carrillo said, “I wanted it to feel like an authentic representation of both the local environment and the unique energy of the campus. I hope it brings people together and reminds them of the shared experiences and connections that make this place so special.”

For students and faculty rushing to grab a meal at Pack Place, the mural now offers a moment of pause—a reflection of their shared home. The artwork has already become a beloved fixture, sparking conversations and admiration from passersby.

Jon Marks, Nevada Dining’s Resident District Manager, emphasized the deeper purpose of the project

“This mural is more than just a piece of art; it represents the connection between our students, the campus and the vibrant world that surrounds us,” Marks said. “We hope it will inspire students and visitors alike to feel even more at home here.”

The mural marks another chapter in Nevada Dining’s initiative to enrich campus life through art and student engagement. With each colorful detail, Carrillo’s work affirms the university’s mission to create spaces that foster creativity, connection, and community for all. Now, Argenta Hall stands not only as a place for nourishment, but also as a vibrant canvas that tells the story of Nevada and its people.