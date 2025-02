The Nevada men’s basketball team against Fresno State (James Wolfgang Perez/Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada men’s basketball team defeated Fresno State 94-69 at home on Monday, Feb. 10. The win was led by forwards Nick Davidson and Justin McBride, who scored a combined 46 points.

After the game, Davidson, McBride, and head coach Steve Alford reflected on the dominant victory. You can watch both press conferences below.

